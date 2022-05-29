Billie Eilish with Tourette syndrome: she is “incredibly hurt” by the reaction of people

bad guy, Ocean Eyes, Lovely… TO 20 years old onlyBillie Eilish made a sensational entry into the musical sphere with titles poignant texts which touched the hearts of the younger generation. A complex and endearing character who had revealed to his audience, in 2018, to have Tourette’s syndromea psychiatric illness characterized by involuntary tics, resulting in movements (motor tics) or vocalizations (sound tics). Diagnosed at the age of 11, the young woman grew up with the judgment of others : “I’m still left incredibly hurt by this”, she revealed in the Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introductionas reported CNNMonday, May 23, 2022.

The singer’s disability has often been misinterpreted by her interlocutor, which has hurt her more than once, as she told the streaming giant: “The most common way people react is thatthey laugh because’they think i’m trying to be funny.” The music then served as a real outlet for the sister of Finneas O’Connell, singer of the group The Slightlys: “When I move I don’t even have tics at all.“The Grammy winner also said in this interview that other artists have confided in her that they too have the disease, but that she is not going to “not report them because they don’t want to talk about it.”

“It’s something I’ve lived with all my life”

In June 2021, Billie Eilish was the subject of many reviews after the broadcast of a TikTok video where she would have laughed at asian accent. A wave of criticism that prompted the singer’s admirers to defend her, saying her words could be attributed to the syndrome by Gilles de la Tourette. However, the main interested party had indicated on Instagram, in 2020, that her tics were physical and not verbal: “It’s something I’ve lived with all my life. I never talked about it before because I didn’t want people to think of Tourette every time they saw me. My tics are only physical and discreet.”

