Billie Eilish, “Without the Covid vaccine I would have died” – Music

NEW YORK, DECEMBER 14 – If I hadn't had the vaccine against Covid I would have died: the singer Billie Eilish said this during the Howard Stern radio program. "The vaccine is incredible and it also saved my brother Finneas from contagion, it saved my parents and my friends who didn't take it", said the pop star who is still a teen-ager for a few days: on December 18th she will 20 years. Billie caught Covid in August. She said she has been sick for two months and still continues to have some effect from the disease. "I want to be clear that it's because of the vaccine that I'm okay. I think if I hadn't been vaccinated I would have died because it was a really bad case. And when I say it was bad, I mean I felt horrible." Eilish was recently nominated in seven categories for a 2022 Grammy, including album of the year for "Happier than Ever" and song of the year for the song of the same title. Last week he presented Saturday Night Live with satirical show veteran Kate McKinnon.


