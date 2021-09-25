Billie Eilish’s Air Jordan 1 KOs are coming! Collater.al

It will be the long promenades, the deep blue of the sea, the white linen dresses and shirts, the sun illuminates everything and tans the skin, the dream yachts, the celebrities, it will be all these things that have transformed the Côte d’Azur into a magical place, where summers seem more beautiful, more chic, where you can breathe freedom.

It is this atmosphere that is the subject of much of Guillaume Gaubert.

Guillaume Gaubert is a young French photographer and cinematographer who started shooting with an old Leica that belonged to his grandfather.

Having spent most of his life there, the French Riviera it inevitably became the central theme of his artistic research.

– Read also: A Mediterranean summer: the shots of Arturo Bamboo

The photographer tells this little corner of paradise not only through glimpses of beaches and places but also, and above all, through sensual and unfiltered portraits of young girls who fully embody the philosophy of life of the place. The bodies are finally free from winter clothes and the skin breathes in contact with the air, with the water, with the sand.

Loading... Advertisements

The shots of Guillaume Gaubert, with their thick film-like grain and warm colors, they seem to have been found in an old photo album and looking at them we rediscover the scent of summer, of the sea, of the heat.

We have only selected some of his shots, but to find out more, follow Guillaume Gaubert on Instagram and on his website.