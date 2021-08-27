Billie Eilish’s bob and blonde balayage

In this autumn 2021 are in trend i short haircuts and in particular you can opt for the bob recently brought by Billie Eilish. This new hairstyle gives the singer a much more jaunty and irresistible style. Billie very often changes her hairstyle and every time she always launches new fashions and obviously these are all to be copied.

Look, short haircuts

Between short haircuts trendy, the bob flaunted by Billie Eilish turns out to be the real star of the fall season. The length of this hair reaches the chin and there are many scales.

The latter are perfect for having a nice movement on the hair and also for having a very rock look. To complete the hairstyle, Billie paired a maxi fringe that reaches the eyes. In addition, as far as styling is concerned, the singer opted for a wavy and very natural crease. There hue of this bob is a blond very clear and bright: the shade in question looks a lot like the one that Marilyn Monroe wore and goes perfectly with this type of cut.

Tips to follow

The short cut by Billie Eilish is very easy to manage and in a few minutes you can create a flawless style. The hairstyle can also be worn with a smooth styling, but it makes a lot in the messy version.

This bob it is perfect to enhance the face in the best way. If the cut in question is sported by a woman over 35-40 it is also an anti-aging cut. The singer made this new hair for the presentation of her new album and obviously with this new look she is getting a lot of acclaim from all her admirers.

Loading... Advertisements

Hue

After a new cut you can also choose one nuance all new. In this autumn 2021 is in trend the blonde balayage and the latter is ideal for having a very glamorous look. This shade can be combined with long hair, to always have a nice movement and to highlight the various shades. To have a perfect blonde balayage you must use suitable products.

A toning shampoo can never be missing and this is ideal for not having a yellowish color. To keep your hair from drying out, you can use a salt-free shampoo. By following these simple tips the color will always be very bright. The best time has finally come to choose new ones short haircuts and also of new shades. So to completely renew your look you can consider the bob sported by singer Billie Eilish and blonde balayage.

© REPRODUCTION PROHIBITED













