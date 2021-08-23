Billie Eilish’s brother debut album

Finneas, Optimist: the release date, the tracklist and all the details on the debut album of Billie Eilish’s brother.

New arrival in Billie Eilish’s family, at least as far as the purely musical side is concerned. A week after the release of the Los Angeles pop star’s second album, the announcement of the record debut Finneas, his talented older brother. The 24-year-old artist, among the secrets of the success of Billie Eilish’s music, being the producer of both the first album and the one just released, he is ready to debut with his own product, Optimist. Let’s find out all together details.

Billie Eilish

Finneas, Optimist: the release date

The first long-distance work in Finneas O’Connell’s career will hit stores and all streaming platforms since October 15, 2021. This is the recording debut for the artist, who until now had only released one EP, Blood Harmony, in 2019. Within this album there will also be the single What They’ll Say About Us, in addition to the latest just launched, A Concert Six Months from Now, but there will not be some singles released in recent months.

The Optimist tracklist

The new single by the singer-songwriter, which arrives simultaneously with the announcement of the album, is also accompanied by a video set on an important stage, that of theHollywood Bowl, on which Finneas sings one of his songs but in front of an audience desolately empty. Below is the official video, which has already garnered hundreds of thousands of views:

Loading... Advertisements

This one instead tracklist complete disc:

– A Concert Six Months from Now

– The Kids Are All Dying

– Happy Now

– Only a Lifetime

– The 90’s

– Love Is Pain

– Peaches Etude

– Hurt Locker

– Medieval

– Someone Else’s Star

– Around My Neck

– What They’ll Say About Us

– How It Ends