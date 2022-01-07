Billie Eilish’s diet, the life choice made at a very young age

Billie Eilish’s diet: as a child, the singer chose to undertake a very specific diet. Let’s find out what it is

He is only 20 years old and one of the stars of world music. A global success that sees his Instagram profile with nearly 100 million followers. For her, many awards and recognitions but a life in the spotlight is not always easy. Let’s talk about Billie Eilish, the 20-year-old American singer who became famous at just 16.

Since its great media exposure it has had to fight with the body shaming. For her, the haters are always around the corner to criticize her shapes and her physical appearance with really unpleasant comments.

That’s why the singer has always shown herself with oversized sweatshirts that allowed her to cover her generous shapes. Only recently has she decided to show herself more and grant a closer view of her gorgeous body. But how does Billie Eilish care for her body? We explain everything!

Billie Eilish’s diet, here’s what her choice is

Billie Eilish follows one vegan diet. I am now seven years who has chosen this diet. She did it when she was still a child but with a lot of awareness and she never regretted the choice she made. A decision that came after watching a series of documentaries showing the inhumane conditions in which animals destined for food for humans were treated and so Billie said enough.

“When you learn about certain things and you see them, it’s really hard to go back – he told Vogue – And now, although I have many friends who regularly consume dairy products and meat and I don’t feel in a position to tell others what to do” but at the same time, the singer doesn’t even feel like ignoring everything that happens in the animal world.

For the well-known artist it was not at all difficult to give up food of animal origin, especially meat. For her, in fact, it has never represented an important food that is too present in her diet: “I never missed it, I never thought I was deprived of something” he pointed out.