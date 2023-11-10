Billie Eilish’s music reaches 500 million streams on Spotify

In the fourth quarter (8), Billie Eilish’s music “Listen Before I Go” reached an incredible 500 million mark on Spotify. A singer who has had a lot of success with her music in recent years, it shows that her records keep getting louder as time goes by.

Billie Eilish (Photo:Reprodução/Instagram/@billieeilish)

billie eilish in brazil

This year in Brazil Billie Esteve presented herself at Lollapalooza, a singer who was the most anticipated attraction for her fans in a big show, she was hoping to become the artist who has the most audience with the mark of 140 thousand people. There may be a lottery or program. Billie’s appearance in Brazil has been long awaited since 2020, so she can’t be in the country due to the pandemic. It is worth noting that Billie has mentioned Brazil several times and one of them was when the singer was inspired by the musical genre “Bossa Nova” in her song “Billy Bossa Nova”.

Billie Eilish at the show in Brazil (Photo:Reprodução/instagram/@billieeilish)

Singer’s recent projects

Recently, singer Billie Eilish joined hands with the Gucci brand to launch a new model of vegan bag of animal origin. Billie posted some photos on her Instagram wearing the brand’s clothes and securing the bag It is a wonderful wedding, her fans and admirers love the singer’s collaboration with a brand that is also very beloved.

Billie’s collaboration with the Gucci brand (Photo: Reprodução/instagram/@billieeilish)

new version of your music

Finally, the singer decided to make a surprise for her friends, singing her most recent music “What Was I Made For?” The video was released for the singer, she was performing in her show, and the video launch was very long. Animation for your friends who liked Billy’s Surprise.

It is noteworthy that the music is part of the soundtrack of the film “Barbie” which was released in July this year.

Featured photo: Billie Eilish on her Instagram (Reprodução/Instagram/@billieeilish)