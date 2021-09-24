Billie Eilish’s new haircut, switched to the 70s short bob, is already the most rock of autumn

Photo credit: Matt Winkelmeyer – Getty Images

The ever lighter and brighter blond, a la Marilyn Monroe. The increasingly short and messy cut, with a little 90s grunge aesthetic, a little seventies rock and roll. Here’s to you the Billie Eilish’s new haircut. The Californian singer, as expected, presented her new beauty look via social media, relying on a video (here it is) shot at night in the car, with the wind to gracefully move her hairstyle with a deliberately natural, if not disheveled, styling. What cut is Billie’s? A fluffy and not at all set helmet, characterized by the maxi fringe at eye level and the casual lightness of the styling.

Fluffy bob with maxi bangs like Billie Eilish, look guide

A cut like the one worn by Billie Eilish attracts at first glance. Because it is very easy to manage, as it performs at its best in a messy version and does not require long drying. Because it is paired with an iconic color such as platinum blonde a la Marilyn Monore. Because enhances the face in a hyper feminine way, but at the same time exudes a charm from rebel girl to which (more or less) we all aspire. As Antonia Mastromauro of Mastromauro Hair & Beauty Milan explains, “it is a rock version of the traditional helmet, characterized by a play of scaling, by a light styling and wispy, with a wind-blown hair effect. The long and dentelé fringe is inevitable, which infuses personality to the cut and decisively enhances the eyes. Cut at the height of the chin and with a delightfully disheveled volume, it’s a casual cut that, worn by a woman over 35-40, proves to be the perfect anti-aging look. “Good to know!