Billie Eilish’s perfume now available in Quebec!

Alright, so we want to know. Who here does not trip on Billie Eilish? It’s impossible! We follow the work of the young artist since the beginning of her adolescence, and we never cease to be surprised by her talent. While she dazzles us on stage, this time, it is for another reason that we are impressed.

Brand new all hot today, Eilish is the new perfume created by the singer-songwriter on sale from $70. Being obsessed with the perfume industry since she was a little girl, Billie dreamed of being able to wear a fragrance in her image. It was then that she embarked on this beautiful creative project where she was involved in each step, from the vision of the concept to the creation of the bottle, including the advertising campaign and the perfume itself. same.

Available now online and from June in pharmacies as well as at La Baie, Eilish offers a beautiful scent with warm notes. Sweet spices, rich cocoa and creamy vanilla are at the heart of the fragrance. To start, you will notice delicate notes of sweet petals, juicy mandarin and red berries while the finish is unforgettable thanks to warm musk, tonka bean and refined wood. Complex yet accessible, Eilish has a stunning bronze bottle inspired by the artist’s favorite body parts, the chest, neck and collarbone.

Psssttt… The fragrance is vegan, cruelty-free and made with clean ingredients!