Billie Eilish’s surprise statement to Dua Lipa about the people of Argentina: “You know them…”

billie eilish She was a guest on a new chapter of the podcast “Dua Lipa: At Your Service”, an interview program that has spent two seasons talking with celebrities from the artistic world. there, young singer He recalled his time spent in ArgentinaEspecially the recital he gave within the framework of Lollapalooza 2023, the festival he headlined.

In 2019, Billie announced her first major world tour, which will take place in Argentina at the DirecTV Arena. Tickets sold out within hours and thousands of fans awaited her arrival in the country. The tour could not take place due to the pandemic and at the time he assured that “no scenario was possible” to meet the scheduled dates.

For the latest edition of the Lollapalooza festival, the writer and interpreter of “Bad Guy” was announced as the headliner at a show that would allow him to present and showcase his latest album, “Happier Than Ever”. more than 300 thousand present on the third day of the event.

in the new installment of the podcast dua lipacommented that she was returning from a tour of Latin America, so the interviewer asked her “Has this tour been crazy” and Eilish replied, “You know them, it’s a wild tour. We’ve been on tour for three weeks. in South America but The show we did in Argentina was the best show of my life, it was insane,

On her part, Dua Lipa didn’t want to stop praising the Argentine’s attitude in her singing. “Nothing like that. The energy of the crowd is absolutely incredible. this is one of my favorite places to sing,

The singer’s statements from the soundtrack to the film Barbie sparked a flood of memes and users celebrated their affinity for the Argentine public on Twitter.