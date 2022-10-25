Billie Eilish’s Wax Statue Is Here And Look Out, She’s Terrifying

We know a star has really achieved international star status when she finally gets her own wax statue, but in our opinion, Billie Eilish would have preferred not to have hers.

The Hollywood wax museum recently revealed its statue of the 20-year-old singer, and the reactions oscillate between incomprehension, fear and laughter.

See for yourself:

From the first glance, it’s obvious that the statue doesn’t look like Billie. Besides the fact that she is no longer blonde and has not been for long, her face is not hers!

On social networks, reactions abound. Many have called the statue nightmarish or even haunted.

nah bro. actually change it. giving nightmare fuel vibes. — amber 💕 (@amberporter02) June 27, 2022

This is not the first time that a failed statue has been unveiled. Just think of Ariana Grande.

Or “Zendaya”…

At this time, Billie hasn’t commented on her new statue, likely because she’s seen it and doesn’t believe it’s her, but we’ll be watching closely!

Psst, don’t forget to check that Billie-in-wax isn’t under your bed tonight.

See also: