Billie J. King, the woman who challenged and beat men’s power with tennis – La Voce di New York

“People have often thought that I was angry. They were wrong. Above all else, I was determined. I’ve won my share of battles. And I became truly free ”.

Long the happy life – at least in the happy ending – of Billie Jean Moffitt King, one of the greatest champions in tennis history. She is a champion on and off the field, thanks also to that characteristic – the determination, in fact – that she puts as an epigraph to her autobiography.

A monumental bestseller published in Italy by La nave di Teseo: 670 pages, of which 40 were spent on the results of an endless career. Everything at stake is the Italian title of the book, which yields something less than that of the American edition: All in, contains the explicit concept of risk, whatever it costs. And for Billie Jean, the costs were high.

“It is the story of a revolutionary woman, an exceptional athlete and an indomitable character, whose victories have reached goals that go beyond the boundaries of sport”, reviewed the New York Times. All right. Because BJ King intertwined his personal story with history with a capital S.

Born in Long Beach on November 22, 1943, she turned 78 but is still ready to climb the barricades. Father firefighter, mother housewife, brother turned baseball player in the Major League: modest, traditional people, all at mass on Sundays and the two boys warmly invited to go straight because the family does not wallow in abundance. But the four-eyed little girl (the light-rimmed glasses are part of her legend of hers) has something special in her: she meets tennis by chance on the public courts of California and discovers her vocation there.

It soon becomes clear that she is predestined. In the game and in her attitude to show herself a precocious pain in the ass: at 11, in the group photo of her first tournament, she is thrown out of her because she is wearing shorts and not a white kilt like the others.

The accident did not demoralize her, quite the contrary. In order to pay for her tennis lessons, she adapts to humble jobs: she takes care of towels in an athletic club. Above all she applies herself body and soul in the preparation, she who is not exactly an Amazon. Her height 1.65 for 63.5 kilos of weight, a normal body that she strengthens with training for the breath and to strengthen the legs, in the backyard. She is always on the go. She sandwiches, packed breakfast, bus or hitchhiking, she runs everywhere to participate in the junior tournaments in the area. She promises good, but she always carries the same problem: she is a girl, one who is useless to teach the kick serve “because that’s a boy thing”.

These are the words of his first teacher Frank Brennan, the same one who predicts with brutal sincerity: “You will succeed because you are good and ugly”.

Brava is evident. Ugly is not it, that jumping mouse really likes it. To men and women. Larry King likes her, the tall blond law student who will be her husband in ’65. And she likes Marilyn, a hairdresser who sees her play, falls in love with her and becomes her lover. The scandalous relationship will remain a shared secret with the companions of Virginia Slims, ten tennis players who take their sporting destiny in hand by creating an itinerant circuit for women, opposite to the rich and famous male one. It is a frontal challenge to the system. Rebellion with full citizenship in an America seething with turmoil: students in the streets against the Vietnam War, the nascent feminist movement, the psychedelic counterculture of the hippies, Kennedy, Luther King, Nixon, Muhammad Ali, ’68 and civil rights.

In that jagged era, Billie Jean finds three points of reference. The first is Rosa Parks, the dark-skinned activist who in ’55 refused to give a seat on the bus to a white man. The second is Ruth Bader Ginsburg, an immigrant Jew who has entered the US Constitutional Court – King cites her motto: “Fight for what you care about, but do it in a way that inspires others to join you.” The third is Althea Gibson, a pioneer of African American tennis whom BJ recalls: “I saw her play, she was black and she won five Grand Slam titles, becoming an activist against racial segregation: I had just seen what I wanted to become. And if you can see it, you can become one too ”.

Meanwhile, Miss Moffitt was forging ahead. In ’61 she lands seventeen at Wimbledon and wins double with Karen Hantze Susman, just a year older than her, the youngest couple ever to raise the trophy. The following year, still on the lawns of the All England lawn tennis and croquet club, she beats world number one Margaret Court Smith in the first round. She becomes the star of pink tennis and takes the helm among the waves of the Open era. She cannot fear the storm one that to improve herself she had gone to Australia to train with men. She nor she can care about the poison jokes of Fred Stolle, inseparable double partner of the myth Roy Emerson: “Nobody’s going to pay to see you chicks play.” The battle against the establishment had just begun.

The climax came on September 20, 1973 at the Houston Astrodome, with 30,000 spectators in the stands and 90 million in front of the TV to watch the game of the century. On the one hand Billie Jean, on the other Bobby Riggs, champion of the 40s, three times at the top of the world rankings in the best moments of him. She is almost 30, he is 25 years older. She a woman, he a man. She is a suffragette, he is a chauvinist male, as he introduces himself during the drumming advertising hype – never seen anything like this before – that precedes the match. Riggs creates an unrepeatable event, appearing in the ring (not just a tennis court) as a favorite: hasn’t he paved that virago of Margaret Court Smith 6-2 / 6-1? “Lord, let me beat that fool”, is the prayer of Billie J., the conservative nonconformist who keeps the Bible in her suitcase next to the rackets, as her sober parents have taught her.

America stops to watch the game. Riggs is a bizarre, original character, even a bit of a cheat. Perhaps he takes the commitment lightly, perhaps – it is the talk that goes around – he has bet heavily on his own defeat. The fact is that there is no match at the Astrodome: the 6-4 / 6-3 / 6-3 with which BJ knocks out the rival is the triumph of will, application and tactics. “If I hadn’t won, we would have gone back half a century”, writes the champion in the book. Her success forces Californian business executives to pay a pledge: for a week they make coffee for the secretaries.

It is the decisive push for gender equality in sport and beyond. In ’72 Billie Jean had won the US Open, pocketing a check that was $ 15,000 less than that of his male counterpart Ilie Nastase. “If the prize is not the same as that of the men, next year I will not be there”, she had threatened on the microphone during the thanks. How did it end? In 1973, the American Championships were the first major tournament to offer equal winnings for men and women. The triumph of the Women’s lob, where lob stands for lob but evokes the word libor freedom.

Attacking game, winning the net, flying shots, textbook straight line, deadly one-handed backhand. Dominant on grass, concrete, indoor carpet, clay. World number one for six years, 39 Grand Slam titles (12 in singles), 20 Wimbledon successes as her heiress – and eventually doubles partner – Martina Navratilova.

Billie Jean has overcome every obstacle. Only one remained, the taller one. How hard was it to admit to being a lesbian in a macho and retrograde world? And how much did it cost you to come to terms with a different sexuality and extremely strict family upbringing? The fact is that in 1981 she publicly admits her love for her partner.

It is a collective shock. Puritan public opinion does not forgive her for having cheated on her husband with a woman. Larry King files for divorce immediately (he will get it six years later). Social prejudices result in the chain loss of sponsors. And at 38 she returns to tournaments, to pay the lawyers hired in her lawsuit brought against her by her ex-lover Marilyn. The champion feels the blow but she doesn’t back down. She fights for the freedom of herself and others. She writes: “Each of us, girls or boys, can be what he wishes to be”. She bids farewell to tennis in 83, at the age of forty, but she sporadically plays doubles until 1990. In 1987 she enters the Hall of fame of her sport. In 2009, Obama awarded her, as the first female athlete, the President’s Medal for Freedom.

In 2017 the film was released The battle of the sexes inspired by the match with Bobby Riggs, to play his part is Emma Stone. In 2020 the Federation Cup (the equivalent of Davis for women) is named after her. Elton John dedicated a song to her, Schulz many Peanuts strips. Magazine Life he included her among the one hundred eminent American personalities of the twentieth century.

In 2018 he married his partner Ilana Kloss between smiles, celebration and emotion.

The last sentence of her book says it all: “Once I started living sincerely, I was able to breathe again. I don’t have to lie or hide anymore. I’m free”.