Billie Jean King, tennis and the battle of the sexes

It was with this name that the 1973 game in which Billie Jean King beat Bobby Riggs went down in history. Much more than a match: the symbol of the determination with which the strongest tennis player ever lived her life and career. Putting everything on the line

Billie Jean King, the autobiography

Those who write their own biography, Henry James argued, can be self-absolving, half-sincere or honest to the point of ruthlessness; but the last approach belongs only to two human categories: the philosophers and those who dedicate themselves to the recapitulation as elderly, after having already exhibited in public the weaknesses of their life. Identikit that fits perfectly for Billie Jean King and its Everything at stake (just released in Italy for La Nave di Teseo).

Anyone who remembers the name of Billie Jean King will forever associate it with “Battle of the sexes”, the 1973 tennis match that saw her challenge and beat Bobby Riggs: the first victory of a woman athlete over a man, a result that went beyond the boundaries of banal exhibition but also those of sport. Just like her story, already about to become a film after the 2017 film with Emma Stone and the 3 documentaries dedicated to the match, sublimates that quarter of an hour of fame by preferring to investigate what was there before. And especially after.

“I knew how to defend myself but I preferred to attack”

“I knew how to defend myself but I preferred to attack,” he writes at one point Billie Jean King, now 79 years old. It would be an excellent alternative to the title she chose for her autobiography, given that she has expressed these characteristics since she was a child, and not only in the field.

Billie Jean King, today. The former champion is 79 years old

Born into a hyper-traditional family but that encourages her children to play sports (her brother Randy will become baseball champion), she chooses the racket because she falls in love with Althea Gibson, the black tennis player who won 5 Grand Slam titles before becoming an activist against segregation racial. “I had just seen what I wanted to become,” he continues. “And if you can see it you can become one too.”

As a girl, the passionate Billie Jean goes to church and, when her first tours begin, goes around with the Bible: “I wanted to be a missionary.” In a way it will succeed. At 14 she rebels against the harassment of the father of a child whom she babysits. He always rebels. Also to the jokes of the friends who call her Quattrocchi and to those of Frank Brennan, her first coach, who passes in the same sentence from comforting her to demolishing her after a defeat: “You will become number one in the world. Why are you ugly “. The girl does not feel the blow and, training after training, builds a body and a soul that will lead her to fill the message boards with cups and the first pages of declarations that are decidedly out of line.

After winning the first of her 16 titles at Wimbledon at 18, Billie Jean King declares: “I don’t know if I’ll be there next year. I have to pay for college and $ 100 per meeting is not enough “

The triumphs at Wimbledon

In 1961, at the age of 18, Billie Jean won the women’s doubles at Wimbledon paired with Karen Suzman. “I don’t know if I’ll be there next year,” he declares after the victory. “I’m going to have to support myself in college and $ 100 a meeting, which is what women earn, isn’t enough for me.” In fact, she is forced to be a part-time teacher. But he returns to Wimbledon anyway and wins, this time in the single, beating world number one Margaret Court.

At Wimbledon Billie Jean King will triumph 14 more times, the noblest segment of a career closed with 79 total trophies of which 48 Grand Slams. The greatest tennis player ever, according to many insiders. It is also one of the poorest, because many of those victories come before women’s access to professionalism and its benefits, from prize money to free travel. Indeed, if many champions of the last two generations have been able to become such it is above all thanks to King, who first founded the association of female tennis players and then led a long battle for equal checks to the winners of the male and female tournaments. Parity came in 1972, after she and several colleagues threatened not to enter the US Open. And less than a year later that very crossroads between an extraordinary sports career and unprecedented political activism will become the scene of the episode that makes her even more famous.

The challenge of Bobby Riggs

It happens that Bobby Riggs, racket phenomenon at the turn of the 40s and 50s who later converted to exhibition matches, challenges Billie Jean to a man-woman match. “We will show that the gap between men’s and women’s sport is such that Riggs, despite being nearly 30 years older, will easily beat King,” say the promoters. Who come up with a bombastic slogan for the event: “The battle of the sexes”. It’s part of the show, like when boxers glare at each other at the weigh-in ceremony. It serves to create expectation, and it works: articles, TV broadcasts, spike in bets.

Billie Jean King with Bobby Riggs

In California, an association of business executives even promises that if Billie Jean King wins, its members will make coffee for their secretaries for a week in a row. The media circus focuses on the theme of sexual inequality, but leaves its social implications in the background. Which really explode only when Bobby Riggs starts to tread his hand: “At the pre-match press conference he showed up with a shirt with a hole in the front that showed his nipples, and said it would be better for me,” recalls the tennis player. “Then he refused to provide any real technical advice: breath and emotional management count on the pitch, he said more or less, and women have neither of them.”

Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs at the press conference

Women, rights and sport

There is enough to finally get indignant even the American feminist movement, which in those years had a considerable political weight but always kept away from the debate on gender equality in sport, looking with suspicion at icons such as Billie Jean King . Mutual distrust, it must be said. And it will be seen years later, when the now sunset champion will have to manage a complicated coming out by herself: in 1981 her husband asks for a divorce, his homosexuality becomes public knowledge and her longtime lover takes a patrimonial lawsuit against her, while the sponsors abandon her and she is forced to leave the minor tournaments to support herself.

The 1973 match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs

“When the big brands started fighting each other to win the lesbian athletes, unfortunately I had already retired,” he confesses with a touch of bitter irony. The same irony with which he tells the eve of the match against Bobby Riggs, annihilated 6-4, 6-3, 6-3: «I always prayed before matches. I used to ask God to let me play as much as possible. That evening I only said to him: “Please, Lord, let me beat that fool” ».

The autobiography by Billie Jean King