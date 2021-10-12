Billionaire Bill Miller is a Bitcoin supporter, but he doubts altcoins

Bill Miller, an experienced Wall Street investor and founder of Miller Value Partners, said he was in favor of the rise of Bitcoin (BTC) during a recent conversation with author William Green, expressing skepticism about many of the altcoins born in 2017.

Miller believes like many that Bitcoin represents digital gold, and unlike most of its financial counterparts, including Warren Buffett, it has been a strong investor in the digital asset industry.

In early 2016, Miller invested 30% of his portfolio in the leading crypto asset Bitcoin at an average value of $ 500., and most recently filed a request with the SEC to allow the Miller Opportunity Trust to invest in BTC through the $ 2.25 billion institutional Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.

During the interview, Miller linked his first Bitcoin purchase to the risks we observe today, wearing a cap with the Bitcoin logo:

“Bitcoin is much less risky at $ 43,000 than it was at $ 300. Now it is claimed, huge amounts of venture capital money have been invested and all the big banks are entering the scene. “

Miller shared his perspective on the potential of altcoins, suggesting that few of the thousands of projects out there will survive the tumultuous market volatility in the coming years:

“There are 10,000 tokens and different things out there. The odds that more than a handful are valid is very, very small. Bitcoin, Ethereum and a few others are likely to stay for quite a while. “

Related: Nonprofit Clean-water Launches Celebrity-Funded Bitcoin Water Trust

Discussing the growing influence of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, Miller advised investors to ignore the one to two year fluctuations in COIN shares on the Nasdaq, as he believes the asset offers a “default position for growth investors.“

In addition, he compared the market capitalization of the well-known electric car maker Tesla to that of Coinbase, suggesting that the exchange could reach and even surpass its valuation of around 790 billion dollars due to its position in a “rapidly growing and evolving sector.“