Billionaire Charlie Munger: “I wish bitcoin had been banned immediately”

Charlie Munger, vice president of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett’s conglomerate, again attacked the popularity of bitcoin on Wednesday and suggested that the US authorities should have banned it.

“If only [el bitcóin] would have been banned immediately I admire the Chinese for having banned it. Of course, I have not invested in cryptocurrencies. I am proud to have prevented it. It’s like a venereal disease or something. I just consider negligible“Bloomberg quotes the billionaire’s words during an annual virtual meeting of the shareholders of the publisher and the technology company Daily Journal Corporation, also headed by Munger.

Shortly before his speech, Munger gave an interview to Yahoo Finance in which he believed that the US “is becoming going crazy for bitcoin and the like.” In addition, he noted that the cryptocurrency market is run by “people who want get rich quick doing very little for civilization.

Along these same lines, Buffett’s right-hand man stressed that the authorization of cryptocurrencies in the country “was a mistake.” “They let a bad genie out of the bottle.” he added he.

In addition, he praised China for banning cryptocurrency transactions on its territory last September. “I think the Chinese communists were wiser than us. They just banned it,” he claimed.

Munger, 98, is known for his stance against the crypto market. Not surprisingly, he has called the leading cryptocurrency “rat poison” or “harmful poison”, while stressing that he wishes cryptocurrencies had never been invented.