Billionaire Elon Musk launches an offer to buy the social network Twitter

By Jason Abbruzzese NBCnews

Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter.

One of the world’s richest men delivered a letter to the company with a proposal to acquire all of Twitter’s outstanding shares for $54.20 each, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission published Thursday.

The letter, delivered Wednesday, amounts to an offer to take Twitter private, a move that would give Musk greater control of the company. The offer values ​​Twitter at more than 40,000 million dollars.

“I have invested in Twitter because I believe in its potential to be the freedom of expression platform around the world, and I believe that free speech is a societal imperative for democracy to work,” Musk wrote in a letter to Bret Taylor, Twitter’s chairman of the board.

Musk confirmed his offer on the social network.

The Twitter stock price rose sharply in premarket trading on Thursday morning, about 11%, hovering around $50 a share.

Twitter said in a press release that it will consider Musk’s offer.

“Twitter’s Board of Directors will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Twitter shareholders,” the company said.

The move comes after Musk first bought a major stake in Twitter in mid-March and subsequently agreed to serve on the company’s board of directors, a move that was quickly reversed within days.

[Elon Musk rechaza ser parte de la junta directiva de Twitter tras convertirse en el principal accionista]

Musk has criticized Twitter’s efforts to moderate its platform, which have focused on misinformation, calls for violence, harassment and conspiracy theories. Those moves have been criticized by many Republican politicians and conservative commentators, especially after Twitter banned access to former President Donald Trump.

“However, since making my investment I now realize that the company will not prosper or serve this social imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to transform itself as a private company.” Musk added in the letter.

Musk assured that his offer is to buy all of Twitter.





Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the company’s factory in Gruenheide, Germany, on March 22, 2022. Patrick Pleul/AP

“As a result, I am offering to buy 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, a 54% premium over the day before I started investing in Twitter and a 38% premium over the day before it was announced. publicly my investment,” Musk wrote.

[SpaceX lanza cohete que pone en órbita decenas de satélites en un solo día]

“My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would have to reconsider my position as a shareholder,” he warned. “Twitter has extraordinary potential,” she added,“I will unlock it”.

Musk, co-founder and CEO of Tesla and founder and CEO of SpaceX, has about $259 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The price of his offer — $54.20 — seemed to have a touch of Musk’s trademark internet humor, playing on “420,” a number associated with marijuana use that he has joked about before.

Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, an investment and wealth management firm, said on CNBC that there was little chance Twitter would reject the offer.

“This puts Twitter between a rock and a hard place…there’s really no way I can turn this down,” he said.

Twitter’s moderation efforts have led to some efforts to create new platforms with fewer rules, though platforms like Gab and Parler have struggled to gain traction. Trump’s own social media initiative, Truth Social, has also struggled.

Twitter, for its part, remains one of the biggest social media platforms, but it has had its own problems. In its latest quarterly earnings report, it fell short of the business world’s expectations for user growth and ad revenue. The company currently has about 217 million daily active users.