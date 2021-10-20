News

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn believes Bitcoin may be the best hedge against inflation

On Tuesday, billionaire investor Carl Icahn warned that the next market crisis could be near, and that Bitcoin could be the best hedge against inflation.

With the US government continuing to stimulate the economy, Icahn fears that the dollar is depreciating and that the price of goods is rising:

“In the long run we will definitely crash. I am really convinced that there will be a crisis in how this is happening, in how we are printing money, in the growing specter of inflation. If you look around you, inflation is omnipresent and I don’t know. how will we deal with it in the long term “.

His comments are in line with those of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who mentioned rising inflation along with supply problems:

“As the economy continues to reopen and spending rebounds, we are seeing upward pressure on prices, in particular due to supply shortages in some sectors “Powell reports. “These effects are larger and longer-lasting than expected, but will subside; as they happen, inflation is expected to fall back towards our long-term target of 2%.. “

It appears that Icahn plans to invest billions in cryptocurrencies this year, but has not yet taken a position in this market, at least not publicly. Ryan Adams, founder of crypto investment firm Mythos Capital and Bankless, speculates that Icahn may actually have already invested.

The billionaire also believes that cryptocurrencies can be an alternative to investing in the stock market, concluding:

“We have a lot of smart guys working at Icahn & Company, we just don’t understand Bitcoin. I’m not saying it’s good or bad, I’m just saying we don’t understand. We’re not going to invest in something we don’t understand. […] There is a lot of discussion about Bitcoin, whether it has intrinsic value and whether it acts as a store of value. If inflation becomes rampant, I believe it can have value. There are so many variables that it is very difficult to invest in them. “

