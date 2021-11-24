Billionaire investor fleeing ethereum, here’s why

Chinese cryptocurrency billionaire Su Zhu, CEO of Three Arrows Capital, said via his official Twitter profile that he has decided to permanently abandon the second most important cryptocurrency in the world, ethereum, due to how exclusionary it is for newcomers.

In fact, Zhu especially disputed the exorbitant fees on the ethereum blockchain and the reluctance of some of the most influential voices within the community to address this problem.

In the past 24 hours, Zhu has also retweeted various tweets critical of Ether. In early November, Three Arrows Capital (3AC) was announced as one of the investors in Blizzard, a new fund whose aim is to promote the development of the “ethereum killer” cryptocurrency Avalanche.

Avalanche’s price hit a new all-time high of $ 138 and, along with solana, cardano, and binance smart chain, it benefited from ethereum’s high fees that remain a major obstacle to widespread blockchain adoption. Zhu, who started 3AC along with high school classmate Kyle Davies, is among the largest cryptocurrency holders in the world.