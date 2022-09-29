Billionaire MacKenzie Scott filed for divorce from her husband after two years as a couple

MacKenzie Scott and Dan Jewett

MacKenzie Scottphilanthropist, author, and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, He asked for a divorce from his current husband, Dan Jewett, former science teacher.

the billionaire filed for divorce in King County Superior Court in Washington state on Monday, according to a copy of the filing accessed by the New York Times.

In less than four years, Scott divorced Jeff Bezosdonated more than USD 12 billion to non-profit organizations and married the teacher who taught at the prestigious school her children attend.

Jewett did not contest the divorce, and the petition says that any property division is set forth in a separation contract, agreed to by the couple, which is not public.

Their marriage had also been a philanthropic partnership. When she married the science teacher, he expressed gratitude “for what a rare privilege it will be to collaborate to give away assets with the potential to do great good when shared.”

MacKenzie Scott (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Dan Jewettewho had made the announcement in a letter to the website of the nonprofit organization The Giving Pledge, said he never imagined he would be in a position to talk about giving away significant wealth during his lifetime to make a difference in the lives of others. people.

Jewett has been a teacher for decades and recently taught chemistry at the private Lakeside School.where the children of Scott and Jeff Bezos attended.

“And now, in a stroke of happy coincidence, I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know, and have joined her in a commitment to pass on enormous financial wealth to serve others,” Jewett wrote in that post. moment.

Jeff Bezos, Scott’s ex-husband, He was the billionaire who saw his fortune grow the most during the pandemicwith increases of up to 13,000 million in a single day, reaching a fortune of more than 200,000 million dollars.

Scottwho founded Amazon together with ex-husband, also benefited from staggering growth in tech company shares during the COVID-19 pandemic, becoming the richest woman on the planet with a total of 67,400,000,000 dollars in her personal fortune. His wealth grew 81% since August 2019, shortly after he signed his divorce with Bezos.

Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott (REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo)

Scott’s last big donation was just a month ago, when he gave $44 million to the mentoring organization Friends of the Children, which supports children at risk of entering the welfare system by linking them with a mentor for years.

Signs that the relationship between Scott and Jewett was not being fruitful were seen recently. For example, as reported by the NYT, in the last week, her husband’s name disappeared from her philanthropic efforts: “On the Giving Pledge site, where billionaires promise to give away half their wealth before they die, his letter no longer appeared with hers. Without fanfare, her name was recently redacted from a Medium post Ms. Scott had written last year about her gifts.”

Scott also removed a mention of Jewett from his author bio on Amazon.

