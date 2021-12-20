Billionaire Ray Dalio ‘impressed’ by Bitcoin’s survival over the past decade

Billionaire Ray Dalio offered rare positive sentiment by revealing he was impressed with crypto and classifying cash as “the worst investment.“

In a December 17 interview with Yahoo! Finance, the founder of Bridgewater Associates said that believes “impressive”The fact that cryptocurrencies have survived the last decade without being hacked.

“I think it’s impressive that this system has held up for the past 10-11 years. It has not been hacked and has an adoption rate,”Dalio explained.

He also mentioned that he owns Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), however specifying that these are not huge amounts: “I’m a big fan of diversification, and it’s still a very small part of the portfolio.“

In 2020, Ray Dalio’s criticisms of volatility and lack of buyer protection alarmed many investors. In that time, he has declared that Bitcoin “it’s not much of a store of value.“However, in early 2021, the billionaire made a U-turn on Bitcoin, defining the asset”a very good invention.“

In a document published by Dalio in January 2021, he clarified that supporters and opponents of crypto are looking at the same thing from different points of view. Going on, he indicated that he understands that Bitcoin has its pros and cons.

Related: Senate Hearing on Stablecoins: Republicans’ Anxiety for Compliance and Opposition

The billionaire fund manager stressed that he sees crypto “as an alternative currency in a context where the value of cash is decreasing in real terms.“Additionally, he reiterated a previously released comment,”cash is trash.“

“I believe that cash, considered by most investors to be the safest investment, is the worst investment.”

The billionaire’s responses show greater positivity than his previous claims that the United States may ban Bitcoin and that it would choose gold over Bitcoin, which is classified by the community as a FUD.

On March 25, Dalio stated that Bitcoin could be banned as was the case with gold under a number of circumstances. The billionaire cited the gold ban in the 1930s as an example of what could happen to Bitcoin. During these years, the government did not want gold to compete with fiat money to prevent things from going “out of control,”Dalio explained.