Billionaire Sternlicht is a Bitcoin and crypto holder

The billionaire Barry Sternlicht, CEO of Starwood Capital, claimed to own Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies because in his opinion governments are “printing money now until the end of time”.

Sternlicht holder of Bitcoin and crypto

According to ainterview, Sternlicht, with a net worth of $ 4.4 billion, would have stated as follows:

“The US government, and every government in the Western Hemisphere, is printing money now until the end of time, and that’s a finite amount of something and can be traded globally.”

To counter the centralized system, the CEO of Starwood Capital, an investment company that manages over 95 billion dollars, would have revealed to own Bitcoin and Ethereum.

This strategy of being a cryptocurrency holder would also be a way to diversify his investment portfolio.

However, Sternlicht would not like Bitcoin, while he prefers Ethereum. In this regard, he described the crypto queen as follows:

“Bitcoin is a stupid currency. It has no real purpose other than to be a store of value, and it is insanely volatile. So, Ether… I have some. It’s a programmable Bitcoin, and there are tons of other coins built on that system ”.

Sternlicht and Bitcoin Skepticism

Despite being a holder of Bitcoin, Sternlicht argues that Ethereum would have more meaning as “programmable Bitcoin” and that the real change we are about to experience is dictated by blockchain technology as a whole.

Sternlicht aligns with thinking from the CEO of the banking giant JPMorgan, Jamie Dimon, which despite offering Bitcoin services to its customers, remains skeptical of the crypto queen.

In fact, at the beginning of last May, Dimon he would have answered in ainterview that he doesn’t care about Bitcoin but he cares about his customers. Dimon is also back from a clearer stance on the issue, when in 2017 he would have called Bitcoin a scam and then withdrew his own statement.

For him too, what he is really transforming the world of finance it would be blockchain technology, and not Bitcoin.

Bitcoin and its bull run

While prominent people in the world of traditional finance give their opinions, Bitcoin is in the middle of its bull run, close to his latest ATH – All Time High of $ 60,000.

At the time of writing, BTC is worth $ 59,433 with $ 1123 billion of total market capitalization it’s a dominance on the crypto market by 43%

Not only that, in the fight with the SEC to see the first Bitcoin ETF approved, the Ark Investment by Cathie Wood the Rockstar of the investment market.

Wood would have presented yesterday an application to the US SEC to launch a Bitcoin futures ETF, the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin Futures Strategy ETF (ARKA) which wants to be listed on the CBOE.