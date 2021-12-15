Business

billionaire users for a few seconds, then disappointment

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman9 hours ago
Sometimes misunderstandings make us suffer, but can they be worth so much that they ruin our day? For some users of Coinbase yes, as their life changed in an instant, but the disappointment came just as quickly. What happened? In practice Coinbase has mistakenly changed the balance of some investors who for a few seconds thought they had become billionaires. A heart-pounding emotion was worth only to realize that it was just a display problem soon corrected by the Californian exchange company.

Coinbase makes different users billionaires, but it was just an illusion

A glitch in viewing the balance of cryptographic assets made it billionaires different users than on Coinbase they have seen incredibly inflated figures in their portfolios. This isn’t the first time the company has faced technical problems at its exchange. Unfortunately, such an illusion generates particular anxiety in those who are faced with a billionaire in a few seconds. Certainly not at these levels, but the cryptocurrencies they are capable of pindaric upward flights.

However Coinbase officially apologized for the misunderstanding, promising that the situation would be resolved within a short time. Recognizing the mistake, the company explained that it was simply a problem visualization which inflated the balance of some users. Here is what he said on Twitter, a means now increasingly used to communicate with investors:

We are aware that some customers are seeing inflated values for non-tradable crypto assets on Coinbase.com and Coinbase Wallet. This is a display issue only and has no impact on trading.

Luckily for Coinbase it was a solvable mistake, but certainly not for all those who were hoping for an incredible turning point in their life. In fact, there are many users who have posted screenshots on social networks showing the new balance of their cryptographic account. Some may have even celebrated with a special bottle what they thought was a financial miracle, but which turned out to be yet another disappointment.

