billionaires sell their companies en masse

Let’s face it right away: what is happening in the United States looks like the hint of a stock market crash, but it is not the only possible explanation.

In a while we will see in detail what is happening, but in a nutshell, the big American billionaires are selling very large quantities of the shares of their own companies en bloc. All together, all in November! It is truly impressive the list of the great Tycoons of the American stock exchange who are getting rid of the shares of the very companies that they founded and that made them rich. Both the names involved and the sales volumes are striking. What could be the reasons for this? There is no shortage of stock market tensions and many argue that the Federal Reserve is about to turn off the taps. The impressive figure of inflation at its highest since 1982 has prompted many analysts to believe that the Federal Reserve has its back to the wall at this point.

Volumes that make an impression

It must necessarily introduce more restrictive economic conditions and say goodbye to that endless expansive cycle that has been going on for years. But let’s see names and numbers. La Stampa reports that according to the experts interviewed, in the last ten years there has never been a phenomenon of this magnitude. A real escape. Zuckerberg got rid of shares of his social network for an unprecedented value of 4.5 billion. Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the two creators of Google got rid of shares in their company for 1.5 billion. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella even sold half of all of her Microsoft shares. But also Elon Musk and many others in this month of November have fled from their own companies.

In reality the list is quite long and it makes a certain impression to read it.

One explanation could be the fear of a tightening of equity taxes, but fears of collapse are not lacking.