Bills 2022 | the rises are making these foods disappear from supermarkets

The 2022 bills see the cost of electricity and gas soar upwards. And this and other unfavorable situations are weighing on the scarce presence of certain foods in the points of sale.

2022 bills, the monstrous increases that characterized the first users of this year will weigh on everyone’s pockets. But the problems will not only be for us citizens but also for companies.

In fact, the 2022 bills involve an increase in the cost of electricity and gas which also affect the production of basic necessities and more. Food is also being affected by this crisis.

The price of wheat has risen a lot, as has that of flour. Consequently, many foods that are prepared with these basic ingredients are now costing more, and even a lot, compared to just a few months ago.

This is the case of bread, which in some parts has even reached the price of six euros per kilo. Stuff you would not believe. But the troubles do not end there: now many of these foods are in danger of not being seen so frequently in supermarkets and grocery stores.

2022 bills, increases make everything increase and supply falls

Among the products at risk, not only because of the expensive 2022 bills but also because of a situation of global crisis, there are fish, fruit and vegetables, in addition to everything that is based on wheat. Other causes of these troubles are to be sought in crop damage, in unexpected environmental events and sometimes even in accidents.

But in general it is clear that climate change has caused most of these disasters. As for fish, the risk of seeing it in short supply comes from the increase in the price of fuels, with diesel and petrol skyrocketing to over 1.6 euros per liter.

And with oil that surpassed thethe exorbitant price of 90 dollars a barrel. A negative situation that had not occurred for years. Furthermore, all of this is felt also on commercial road traffic, which represents about 80% of the overall total in Italy.

Packaging has increased enormously in their costs

Supplies have dropped, by virtue of this unfavorable situation which presents a whole disastrous situation of causes and effects. Other areas heavily penalized by the expensive 2022 bills are those of the packaging.

Also production and availability of glass, paper and plastic necessary to create the packaging of the most disparate products has dropped a lot, with a consequent increase in costs, divided as follows:

+ 72% plastic packaging;

+ 40% glass packaging;

+ 31% paper packaging;