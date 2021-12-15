Bills, 800 euros more for each family

Dear bills: a real drain on Italian families is on the way if the Draghi government does not allocate at least another 3 billion euros. There is an extra 800 euros for each family.

After 18 consecutive months, the costs of electricity and gas bills will increase: it is estimated that the cost of light may undergo a 25% increase compared to the previous quarter, while the cost of gas may undergo a 40% increase. This is a sting of around 800 euros per family.

According to Nomisma, for the next three months electricity could increase by 17%, while the price of gas could suffer a 50 percent increase. This is a sting in a country where many families are unable to pay their bills and where it is difficult to access the electricity and gas bonus.

Stinging electricity and gas bills: 3 billion euros are needed

Economic resources are needed to calm the increases in electricity and gas bills. The Draghi Executive has already allocated a plafond of 3.8 billion euros, which are needed to help less well-off families in view of the increases planned for the first quarter of 2022.

To prevent the increases in electricity and gas bills from impacting the pockets of Italians, it is necessary for the Draghi Executive to find another 3 billion. For now, the money allocated is not enough and does not financially support companies in difficulty due to the crisis triggered by the pandemic. An interesting proposal was made by League, who asked to take advantage of the economic resources allocated to the Citizenship Income to counter the expensive bills.

Increased bills: why does the cost of electricity and gas increase?

With the winter season is expected a growth in demand for raw materials to be used to heat homes and offices. The post-Covid economic recovery has led to a rush to commodity prices: oil has doubled the price per barrel since the beginning of 2021. The price of gas has also undergone continuous increases of 400%. As ARERA explains, commodity prices have surged towards i all-time highs.

For 2021, the annual expenditure on electricity will be equal to 631 euros per family, with a difference of +30 percentage points compared to last year. While as regards gas, the annual expenditure will be equal to 1,130 euros, with an increase of about 15 percentage points compared to the year 2020.