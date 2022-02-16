Bills and gasoline, records and high prices for a long time: the new decree and the Isee roof to be changed

A new decree from the Draghi government on bills is expected for Friday in the Council of Ministers. It will be used to put a patch on the increases certified yesterday by Arera (the Energy Authority) during a hearing in the Senate. In the first quarter of 2022, it certified a 131% increase in electricity compared to the same period of 2021 for the domestic customer (from 20.06 to 46.03 euro cents / kWh, including taxes) and 94% for that of natural gas (from 70.66 to 137.32 euro cents per cubic meter, including taxes). Increases that also discount approved aid, without which the burden would have been greater. But in the meantime, gasoline prices are also rising. In self mode they reached 1,837 euros per liter. The average price of diesel (self) is instead 1,712 euros per liter. The service is more expensive: for petrol, the average price is a breath away from 2 euros (1,972 euros) while the average for diesel has risen to 1,851 euros.

Because energy prices are rising

These are the highest levels of the last ten years. And they were joined by the surge in oil, in turn caused by the gas alarms resulting from the crisis between Ukraine and Russia. The increases have a cascading effect on production activities. Hotels, bars, restaurants and shops will pay twice as much energy bills as in France. The operators of the petrol stations, with Faib Confesercenti, speak of a “perfect storm” that will force them to interrupt the night service. Meanwhile, for gas “we will arrive in March with storage levels in Europe at historic lows and therefore it will be a very demanding challenge to bring it back to a level of 80% that we consider appropriate for next winter’s safety”, said Stefano Grassi, Head of Cabinet of the European Commissioner for Energy, also at the hearing in the Senate.

But for gas the price will remain high for a long time and regardless of the solution to the crisis between Moscow and Kiev. Because the causes of the rise are economic and not geopolitical. And to fight them we need structural solutions. Like the idea of ​​doubling gas production, which however will take a decade to be fully implemented. In the short term everyone is looking to Nord Stream 2. The messenger he explained today that the only way to accelerate the fall in the price of gas to bring it back to tolerable levels is to activate the pipeline by the summer. Its entry into operation would cut the nails to speculation. In addition to the increase in sources of supply. Yesterday was the news of the agreement between the European Union and Japan for the shipment of LNG, the liquefied natural gas that reaches the Old Continent by ship to then be regasified and placed on the national networks.

A 7 billion decree

Meanwhile, the government is preparing a decree to be passed next Friday in the council of ministers. It starts from 4.5-5 billion even if we plan to raise other resources. Among the hypotheses on the table there are a further sterilization of system costs and an enhancement of the bonus for less well-off families, perhaps widening a little the audience now stopped at a very low ISEE. A fine-tuning of the rules on extra-profits contained in the Sostegni ter decree is not excluded. More money could be recovered from the budget folds. Currently the requirements for obtaining the electricity and gas social bonus are:

Isee not exceeding 8,265 euros;

Isee not exceeding 20,000 euros if you have at least 4 children to support;

presence in the family unit of a person with serious health conditions with physical discomfort and who needs medical equipment to live;

recipients of Citizenship Income (Rdc) or Citizenship Pension (Pdc).

The hypothesis is to expand the audience by changing the parameters. But to do so it will be necessary first of all to expand the economic availability of the decree. Even if there are those who are calling for a more radical change. In other words, the French model: administered tariffs extended to households and not just to businesses.

