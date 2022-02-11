Bills: Arera, dizzying increases for electricity and gas

Despite the extraordinary government interventions, in the first quarter of 2022 a cost increase for the typical family equal to 55% for the electricity bill and al 41.8% for that of gas compared to the previous quarter. This was reported by the President of Arera, Stefano Besseghiniin hearing with the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry on Consumer Protection, summarizing the data that can be found in their complete form on the Arera website.









Record increases for electricity and gas bills





As for electricity, the reference price, estimated on a typical customer, in the past from 20.06 euro cents per kWh in the first quarter of 2021 to 46.03 euro cents per kWh in the first quarter of 2022. As for natural gas, on the other hand, it went from 70.66 euro cents per cubic meter to 137.32 euro cents.









According to Bessenghini, especially the geopolitical crisis in view of an increasingly probable attack byUkraine by the Russiawith the President Biden who in the last few hours has underlined the emergency nature of what is happening by inviting US citizens to leave Ukraine. Not the only trigger, since the commodity crisis it’s a demand significantly higher than current production capacities they are leading to higher prices in almost all sectors.









Furthermore, Italy has elements of structural weakness, in particular because it is very dependent on foreign countries for the supply of both gas and electricity. On the thorny issue of nuclearBesseghini pushed on the need for resume the search.









Arera’s projections are all too optimistic according to the testimonies of companies and individuals who have already received the first bill of 2022. According to many, in fact, the price increases would reach up to 5 times.











