Bills: Arera, from January + 55% for electricity, + 41.8% for gas – Economy

From January 1st the increase in the electricity bill for the typical family under protection will be + 55%, while for the gas one it will be + 41.8%. This was announced by the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment (Arera) by disseminating the update of the bills for the first quarter of 2022.

Increases that are triggered “despite the interventions” by the government, explains the Authority, specifying that the record increases in raw materials “would have led to a 65% increase in the electricity bill and 59.2% in the gas bill”.

“The new extraordinary records of the rise in the prices of wholesale energy products (almost doubled in the spot markets for natural gas and electricity in the period September-December 2021) and in CO2 emission permits, would have led to an increase in 65% of the electricity bill and 59.2% of the gas bill “, explains Arera, who” confirmed the transitory cancellation of the general system charges in the bill and enhanced the social bonus for families in difficulty, in based on the provisions of the 2022 Budget Law, with which the Government – in addition to reducing VAT on gas to 5% for the quarter – allocated the resources necessary for the interventions, thereby making it possible to lighten the impact on 29 million families and 6 million micro-enterprises “. For 2.5 million households entitled, according to the ISEE, to social bonuses for electricity and for 1.4 million benefiting from the gas bonus, the tariff increases were substantially offset – the Authority specifies: amounts defined for the next quarter, thanks to the resources made available by the Budget law, allow families in difficult conditions to protect themselves from the increase. In fact, the Authority has enhanced the bonuses which, for the first quarter of 2022 alone, will support families in difficulty with around 600 euros: 200 euros for electricity (family with 3-4 members) and 400 euros for gas ( family up to 4 members, with gas heating in climatic zone D). As required by the Budget Law, Arera has defined, for domestic customers who find themselves in arrears conditions, the payment methods for electricity and gas bills issued from January to April 2022, for a maximum period of 10 months and without interest. A fund of 1 billion euros is envisaged for the installment system, with an advance mechanism for the electricity supply chain to be implemented with the CSEA, the Cassa per i Servizi Energetici e Ambientali. With the 2022 Budget Law, recalls the Arera, the government has allocated 3.8 billion for the containment of the bills of households and micro-enterprises, allocating 1.8 billion euros to the reduction of general system charges for electricity and 480 million for gas in the next quarter, in addition to 912 million for the enhancement of bonuses. Added to this was a 5% reduction in VAT for gas bills. The Authority was consequently able to confirm the reduction in general system charges for the quarter January-March 2022 envisaged for all electricity customers, and the zeroing for domestic customers and small low voltage businesses. Even the gas bill for the first quarter of 2022, thanks to the extraordinary resources allocated, will be less heavy for the part relating to system charges, which are also almost zero for general users.