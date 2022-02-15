Bills: Arera, in the first 3 months of 2022 + 131% electricity, + 94% gas – Economy

“Despite the extraordinary interventions by the Government, in the first quarter of 2022 over the first quarter of 2021 there was an increase of 131% for the typical domestic customer of electricity (from 20.06 to 46.03 euro cents / kWh, taxes included) and 94% for natural gas (from 70.66 to 137.32 euro cents per cubic meter, including taxes) “. This was revealed by Arera in a hearing in the Senate, explaining that “the surge in wholesale energy prices in 2021”, January-December 2021 + 500% for gas and + 400% for electricity was reflected on prices starting from the second half of 2021.

“The strong price volatility that characterizes this period makes, in the opinion of this Authority, particularly difficult to provide reliable forecasting elements”. “However, there remains a situation of significant volatility in future prices for the current year, which, after a drop in the first days of the year around 65 € / MWh for natural gas and 170 € / MWh for electricity (values average year 2022), have rapidly repositioned in recent days around 80 € / MWh for natural gas and 200 € / MWh for electricity. Going even further (with the caveat of growing inaccuracy) – continues Arera – the prices of natural gas for 2023 and 2024 respectively see a decrease to values ​​around 55 € / MWh in 2023 and 39 € / MWh in 2024. Similarly, electricity is expected to return to around 150 € / MWh in 2023 and 113 € / MWh in 2024 “. Even these prices, he adds, “which remain above the historical price averages, however, show a relatively high volatility, with variations that tend to reflect changes in the prices of shorter-term products”.