Bills: Arera, prices boom despite government interventions – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 09 – In the first quarter of 2022 there was an increase in the cost of electricity for the typical family in the first quarter of 2022, “despite the extraordinary interventions of the government”. electricity bills and + 41.8% for gas compared to the previous quarter. This was stated by the President of Arera, Stefano Besseghini, in a hearing with the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry on Consumer Protection, underlining that these increases are “even more significant if evaluated compared to the levels of the corresponding quarter of last year”, in fact for the electricity, the reference price for the typical customer “went from 20.06 euro cents per kWh” in the first quarter of 2021 “to 46.03 euro cents per kWh” in the first quarter of 2022 and, for natural gas, “from 70.66 euro cents per cubic meter to 137.32 euro cents”. (HANDLE).

