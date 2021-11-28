Bills, beware of the fine of 600 euros: who risks

The dear bills. Many Italians may soon find themselves in a nasty surprise related to electricity bills. This is a very hefty sanction that risks incurring thousands of taxpayers, which can go up to more 600 euros and which may even be associated with 2 years in prison.

Those who do not pay the canon Rai, which during the Renzi government was included in the electricity bill, in order to avoid the evasion of this tax, which has never really liked in our country.

How much is the TV license and how much money goes to Rai

Only in 2020 would they be collected thanks to the tax would be 1.7 billions of Euro. Not everyone went to Rai, however. Of the 90 EUR that every family unit pays to the state for the possession of the TV, in fact, only 75.4 are intended for the company.

The payment goes through the Revenue Agency, which deducts the resources that feed the Palazzo Chigi Publishing Fund and the Fund for local antennas of the Ministry of Economic Development.

Which categories are entitled to exemption from the Rai fee

The tax costs each family 90 euros per year, with 10 payments of 9 euros each automatically inserted in the bill. However, there are categories that are not required to make this payment, as our guide to exemption for the Rai fee explains here.

People with more than 65 years old with income of less than 8 thousand euros .

with income of less than . Diplomats and military foreigners .

. Citizens owning a residential electricity user who they don’t have a television.

What you risk by not paying the Rai license fee: fine and prison

After the necessary investigations by the Guardia di Finanza, taxpayers who have not paid the fee, perhaps because they have not paid the bill, may incur penalties up to 6 times the amount of the tax.

Thus arriving to pay 540 EUR, plus the arrears and any interests. A huge amount, compared to the 9 euros per month. There is also the risk of a complaint.

For example, whoever obtains the exemption without having the right to it may incur the crime of false ideology by signing a document containing untrue information. The penalty can go up to 2 years of prison. Here all the risks of not paying the Rai license fee.

The TV fee could soon be extended to other devices as well. We have talked to you here about the Rai fee for smartphones and tablets.