Bills bonus, such as seeing if it is present at the payment

The so-called Bonus bills is a provision that entered into force from July 2021 and which concerns gas and electricity users. This is a particular condition that leads to a discount on what is the total amount due: this, however, only if you are suitable, as it is necessary to respect certain parameters in order to be included among the beneficiaries of the facility.

Previously, the law provided for a specific one to be presented request to request it and possibly receive it, but the latest changes have changed the current legislation: now the discount is applied automatically after filling in the Single Substitute Declaration required for ISEE certification.

The bill bonus is aimed at some specific categories of citizens, namely:

the families composed of a maximum of three members and with a maximum income that does not exceed the threshold of 8265 euros per year

composed of a maximum of three members and with a maximum income that does not exceed the threshold of families with four members or more and with an income that does not exceed 20 thousand euros a year

and with an income that does not exceed the owners and beneficiaries of Basic income or citizenship pension

or citizenship pension the seriously ill who make use of life-saving equipment (in this case there is no income limit)

How to check for the bills bonus

There are two ways to understand if the bill bonus has been applied to our users. The first is simply the check the amount, comparing it with previous payments made: if it is lower than the amount paid in the past, it means that the bill bonus is active.

A second way can be to analyze the first page of the payment receipt: in fact it is possible to break down the item “tax detail”(Usually at the bottom left) and see if the benefit is explicitly specified. Generally, in this section the words indicating the total expenditure, the amount due for VAT taxation and finally the possible presence of the so-called “social bonuses“(Including, in fact, also the Bonus bills).

How much is the subsidy worth and how does it change in the various areas of Italy

The issue has become even hotter for Italian families since all expenditure items have seen their amount increase during the autumn (here is the map of the Italian cities where the increase will be higher). Currently (i.e. from 1 January 2021 to date) there is already a discount on electricity bills, calculated between 128 euros and 177 euros per family unit.

In detail, the amount of this reduction is also calculated on the basis of the number of relatives and is equal to:

128 euros for families with 1-2 members

151 euros for families with 3-4 members

177 euros for large families with more than 4 members

On the other hand, as regards the subsidy for gas bills, the latter is calculated on the basis of the methods of use made of it and on the basis also (and above all) of the climatic zone where you reside. In this regard, there is a specific detailed table with the various territorial differentiations, drawn up taking into account some specific parameters such as temperature variation throughout the year and the minimum and maximum peaks recorded during the different seasons.