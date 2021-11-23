Bills bonus: who is it for and how to request it, all the requirements

The expensive bill afflicts many Italians but for some families, the most disadvantaged ones, a relief comes to the rescue. We are talking about social bonuses, namely those for electricity, gas and water. According to the estimate of the Arera (the Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment) the intervention has a cost of about 2.4 billion euros in 2022 to cover the costs of social bonuses for bills. In particular, € 1.9 billion will be needed for the energy sector and € 480 million for the environment.

Bonus bill, requirements

To obtain the bill bonus, you must belong to a family unit with an Isee indicator not exceeding 8,265 euros, or belonging to a family unit with at least 4 dependent children (defined as a large family) and an Isee indicator not exceeding 20,000 euros, or belonging to a family unit with Citizenship Income or Citizenship Pension. Furthermore, one of the members of the ISEE household must be the holder of an electricity and / or gas and / or water supply contract with a tariff for domestic and active use, or use an active condominium gas and / or water supply.

Bill bonus, how to request it

Those who qualify for the bill bonus and want to use it, must submit the Single Substitute Declaration (DSU) for the purpose of calculating the ISEE. If the family unit falls within the parameters, the INPS will send the necessary information to the Integrated Information System managed by Acquveri Unico SpA, which, in turn, is responsible for contacting the electricity and gas suppliers of those entitled to it.

Bonus bill, how much is the discount

To establish how much the discount is, it is necessary to identify the number of members of the registry family. For electricity, the amount of the bonus can vary from a minimum of € 128 to a maximum of € 177 per year. As regards gas, on the other hand, an important indicator is represented by the climatic zone and the type of use (for heating rather than for domestic hot water or cooking) and in this case the bonus goes from 67 euros in climate zone A / B for domestic hot water and / or cooking plus heating for 170 euros in zone F for families up to 4 members up to 245 euros for families with more than 4 members.

