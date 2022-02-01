Bills, charges on businesses eliminated for the first quarter of 2022

To limit the impact on the bill of the extraordinary increases in the prices of wholesale energy products, the Arera has eliminated general system charges for all medium-large companies with power equal to or greater than 16.5 kW for the first quarter of 2022 . The provision, the Authority announced, applies the provisions of the Sostegni-ter decree of last January 21st. Economic coverage (1.2 billion euros) is provided through the use of part of the proceeds from CO2 auctions. The Decree has identified as beneficiaries the utilities over 16.5 kW, on average, high and very high voltage, those of public lighting uses for charging electric vehicles in places accessible to the public.

Similar intervention for domestic customers and small businesses

A similar measure of elimination of general system charges in the first quarter of 2022 for domestic customers and small low voltage businesses (under 16.5 kW of power) had already been envisaged by the Authority on the occasion of the quarterly update of the protection of the end of December, implementing the provisions of the 2022 budget law.

Adjustment of charges if invoices have already been issued

Therefore, if at the date of entry into force of the provision for the elimination of charges for companies over 16.5 kW of power for the first quarter of 2022, decided with the Dl Sostegni ter, invoices had already been issued relating to the supply of electricity referring to the period 1 January-31 March 2022, the due adjustments must be made by the second subsequent bill. According to the provisions of the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment, if the commercial offer signed by the customer does not provide for the direct application of the components of general charges (ASOS and ARIM), each seller must guarantee the customer a reduction in expenditure equal to the difference between the values ​​of the rates of charges without and with zeroing.