Bills, energy cost turns off Lombard greenhouses

The record increase in energy costs “shut down” the Lombard greenhouses and jeopardize the future of some of the most typical horticultural productions of the period in the area, from primroses to cyclamen. This is what Coldiretti Lombardia notes in relation to the expensive bills which has a double negative effect, because it reduces the purchasing power of citizens and families and also increases the costs of particularly significant agri-food companies with the arrival of cold and winter.

“The surge in energy costs has a heavy impact on greenhouse production – confirms Marcello Doniselli, floriculturist from Baranzate, in the Milanese area -, in particular at this time those of cyclamen and primroses are at risk, as well as green indoor plants that it has become very expensive to heat. We will see later what effects the increases in the bill will have on early spring production ”.

“The increases in energy prices worry us a lot because they add to the increases that are generally affecting the raw materials necessary to produce – says Fernando Fiori, floriculturist in the province of Varese – A situation that weighs on the planning of next season and which adds uncertainty to the already unpredictable period due to the pandemic ”.







The cost of energy – explains Coldiretti – is reflected in the entire agri-food chain and, in addition to agricultural activities, it also concerns processing, distribution and transport. For the cultivation operations, the farmers – continues Coldiretti – have been forced to face price increases of up to 50% for the diesel fuel necessary for the activities that include grubbing up, rolling, sowing and fertilization. Furthermore – continues Coldiretti – the surge in the cost of gas, used in the fertilizer production process, has caused the prices of fertilizers to skyrocket, with urea going from 350 euros to 850 euros per ton (+ 143% ), diammonium phosphate Dap doubled (+ 100%) from 350 to 700 euros per ton, while extraction products such as mineral superphosphate recorded + 65%. Fertilizers based on nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium, which also undergo a strong surge (+ 60%), are not exempt from the increases.

The increase in costs also concerns the feeding of livestock, the heating of greenhouses for flowers and vegetables but the costs for drying fodder, agricultural machinery and spare parts are also increasing, for which they are even occurring. worrying delays in deliveries. The rise in energy prices – continues Coldiretti – then affects production costs such as that for packaging, from plastic for flower pots to steel for jars, from glass for jars to wood for transport pallets. and paper for product labels that affect different supply chains, from milk packs, to bottles for oil, juices and purees, to nets for citrus fruits to enameled jars for legumes.

Faced with an unprecedented emergency – concludes Coldiretti – responsibility is needed on the part of the entire food chain with agreements between agriculture, industry and distribution to ensure a more equitable distribution of value to save farms and stables.







