Bills, fixed price for two years and installments: how to get rates down immediately

Bills, cost doubled in one year

Bills more and more expensive, indeed double in one year. On 9 February, the president of the Arera Authority gave an account of the size of the problem caused by the explosion in gas prices Stefano Besseghini, in hearing at the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry on Consumer Protection. If in the first quarter of 2021 the customers in greater protection (therefore those who have no contracts signed on the free market, but with a price set by the Authority, ed) had as a reference price for electricity “20.06 euro cents for kWh “, in the first quarter of 2022 it rose” to 46.03 euro cents per kWh “, while natural gas increased” from 70.66 euro cents per cubic meter to 137.32 euro cents “. And this – Besseghini specified – “despite the extraordinary interventions of the government”. The interventions implemented so far by the government include the elimination for all, both families and businesses, of the general system charges which account for about 20 per cent of the bill, and the granting of bonuses for the weakest consumers. Measures that must be refinanced and for this reason the government is studying where and how to find the resources, which are not few given the fact that general system charges alone are worth around 15 billion a year and, even with this zeroing, bills have doubled due to the costs of raw materials, which today represent between 70 and 80 percent of the cost items of bills.

