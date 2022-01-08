Bills: from the electricity bonus to the gas, the increase in the check to reset the increases

Listen to the audio version of the article

With the latest maneuver against expensive energy, the government has allocated 912 million to cushion the impact of the next increases in electricity and gas in the bills for holders of the social bonus, the discount for families in conditions of economic hardship or physical. Objective: to eliminate the effect of the increases in order to “protect” the most vulnerable users who benefit from the benefit and who, according to the latest estimates by the Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment led by Stefano Besseghini, are over 3 million households for the discount on the electricity bill and 2.5 million for the gas bill.

The intervention of the Arera

But how much is the increase in the allowance provided for bonus holders? The amount of the compensation, which will be added in the first quarter of the year to the portion already received by the holders of the discount in the bill, was set by the Authority itself, which, based on the decree passed by the executive, should have identified amount and methods so that the beneficiaries do not feel the impact of the increases.

The increase in checks for the electricity bonus

And here are all the quarterly checks provided for the various types of bonuses. Let’s start with the electric one. According to the tables published by the Arera in recent days, the amount of compensation will be as follows and will naturally vary according to the number of families as already happens with the “ordinary” allowance. Basically, for groups of 1-2 members, the compensation in the quarter will be 134.10 (in addition to the bonus already received for 2022 and equal to 128 euros); for those with 3-4 members, the increase will be equal to 163.80 euros (together with 151 euros already guaranteed), while for larger families (over 4 members), it will amount to 192.60 euros (to be added to the 177 already provided).

The increases for the bonus for customers with physical discomfort

Let’s see, instead, the increases foreseen for the holders of the bonus for physical discomfort, that is the one foreseen for all domestic customers suffering from serious illness or domestic customers with electricity supply where a person suffering from serious illness lives, forced to use electro-medical equipment necessary for maintenance in life. In this case, the additional compensation envisaged for the minimum band (up to 600 kWh per year) is as follows: 43.20 euros for the different power bands; for the average range between 600 and 1200 kWh per year it is 77.40; while, if the extra consumption exceeds 1200 kWh per year it will be 111.60 euros.

The increase for the gas bonus

Finally, the compensation for the gas bonus which, as known, has a different value depending on the category of use associated with the supply of gas, the climatic zone to which the supply point belongs and the number of members of the personal data family (persons associated by ties of marriage, kinship, affinity, adoption, protection or emotional ties, cohabitants and having the same residence). For families up to 4 members, the supplementary compensation will be 54.90 euros for domestic hot water and / or cooking use for all climatic zones (from A to F). For domestic hot water and / or cooking + heating use, it will vary in this way: 134.10 euros (climate zone A / B), 197.10 euros (C), 296.10 euros (D), 405 euros (E ) and € 474.30 (F).