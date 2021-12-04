Bills, general blackout risk at the end of the year? The alarm strikes

General blackout risk at the end of the year due to higher bills and fuel shortages? The alarm strikes, what it is

We continue to talk and continue to hold the topic energy, after the alleged risk linked to a hypothetical general blackout, emerged from the words in recent days in a alarm launched by Minister Giorgetti: a theme that would be related to rising bills and fuel shortages. But what is it in particular.

There is some concern around Europe following the inherent difficulties and issues energy, with the hypothesis of an alleged scenario that had been talked about, he explains lenspubblica.it already in countries such as Austria and Spain, and whose risk has also been mentioned in Italy.

Of the alleged risk of a hypothetical blackout general, in fact, he talked about it in recent days on Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti, during the Confartigianato assembly.

During the latter’s intervention, in fact, he was able to affirm, he explains lenspubblica.it: “A blackout cannot be excluded with respect to the current structure of the energy supply. “

And again, continuing: “The effort we must make is to sterilize this type of impact on families, net of defining a plan at European level to avoid worse consequences such as going to a blackout”.

Bills and utilities, general blackout risk? Event excluded by European managers

Therefore, continue to keep the related topic at bay to energy, with high attention on the matter even after the words and the alarm raised by Minister Giorgetti, as mentioned, regarding the presumed risk of a possible general blackout which could take place in relation "to the current structure of energy supply".

However, as reported europa.today.it, the possibility of this risk and evenings to be spent by candlelight would be remote; to be mentioned is the Winter Outlook, the forecasts for the winter presented by Entso-E, from which it emerges that “Power outages this winter are even less likely than 12 months ago.”

The Entso-E is the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity, which is based in Brussels. Europa.today.it, mentioning the study, explains that the European market would be ready to face any supply difficulties, with the risks that “are limited and concern only some countries “, such as, it says, France, Ireland and Malta and even in this case, however, these would be considered quite low risks.

Furthermore, regarding the report, we also read that the increase in prices of gas could impact on those of electricity, but that “should not involve further risks “, just as it shouldn’t follow up on “serious scenarios “.

On the contrary, this increase inherent in the gas “It could even support the adequacy of the electricity system”, with a more moderate or postponed use of gas resources that some consumers may have, and therefore a greater preservation of the same.

These are some of the points in question indicated by europa.today.it about the aforementioned report.