The Rai license fee represents an “evergreen” theme for the Italian population: in fact, this term indicates a real tax that is applied to owners of devices capable of reproducing multimedia content. Since Rai is a public service and therefore controlled, albeit partially by the state, the license fee has been paid for years by a limited category of people.

In fact, almost the entire Italian population is equipped with a television, and considering that the fee does not necessarily apply based on its use but only with the simple possession, only a very small part paid the bulletin. However, constituting a real tax, but also being rather complicated to “prove” the non-payment to such a large number of citizens, since 2016 the Rai license fee has been associated with an energy supply, namely that of light.

Farewell to the Rai Canon?

Lot of rumors they have followed one another over time regarding this controversial move which actually consists in a deferred payment of the annual fee of 90 euros, divided into about 10 euros over the same number of months of the year. Although there are specific categories that do not pay the fee (or who pay it in a reduced form), it is a move that has allowed an almost total reinstatement of the fee amounts, which we recall, is a tax in all respects.

But what does the future hold regarding the Rai license fee in the bill?

Bills, here is the new tax added to the Rai license fee: did you know?

Net of numerous “rumors” about a disposal of the rent, or at least a removal from the energy supply, this will also be confirmed for 2022, while it should “disappear” from the electricity bill in 2023, according to European directives that require states members of not being able to combine television license fees with a provision that is not directly related to it.

It seems to be more than an idea to associate another tax that is often evaded with the energy bill, namely the TARi, the waste tax: we are currently in the field of hypotheses, but this could be the “new” tax that appears on energy bills, instead of the fee.