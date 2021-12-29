Bills, historical gas price record + 540% and electricity + 510%

In 2021, wholesale prices of energy and gas broke historical records: gas (Ttf) increased by 540%, while electricity (Pun) by 510%, from the beginning of the year. This is what emerges fromannual analysis of Selectra that Adnkronos was able to view. The study also shows that on the Free Market this year over 3 million euros of gas and electricity have been saved by Italians and that in the first quarter of 2022 the rates will be lower on the Free Market than those of the Protected Market. “The boom in electricity prices on wholesale markets, mainly driven by the record rise in gas prices, has been affecting Italy and the rest of Europe in recent months, alarming consumers who – quarter after quarter – saw household bills soar. An alarm that resulted in 2021 with the wholesale prices of energy and gas that broke historical records” and “there will continue to be repercussions on consumer bills also in the coming months “reveal the analysts of selctra.net which carried out a study on the trend of the energy market in 2021, the year in which the increase in energy prices on the wholesale markets led – month after month – to increasingly high bills also for many consumers.

“It was a complicated year for Italian portfolios but it is possible to run for cover: consumers who still rely on the Maggior Tutela service or who have an old or variable price offer on the Free Market, can choose offers from suppliers on the Free and block a lower price also for the next ones “underline the analysts of Selectra. During 2021, the Italians who activated an offer on the Free Market comparing rates with Selectra services, they have already saved about 1.7 million euros in their electricity bills during the year; in 2022, a further saving of 4.8 million euros will be added to this figure, again for those who have already activated the contract in 2021. As regards the gas bill, on the other hand, in 2021 the actual savings for customers who have activated a offer on the Free Market instead of the Protected Market was 1.35 million euros, while for 2022 it even rises to 7.2 million euros, always considering only those who signed the contract with Selectra in 2021.

Looking instead to the new year, for the first quarter of 2022, despite the significant increases expected for users who still rely on the enhanced protection service, no major changes are expected for the Free Market and at the beginning of the year the average offers will be lower than the tariff of the protected market, both for electricity and gas, notes the annual analysis of Selectra. The average of gas offers in the first half of January will be around € 0.6 / Smc, while for electricity it will settle on an average of € 120-150 / MWh (considering only the price of energy). Subsequently, the free offers could adapt to the growth of the Tutelato, but users have the option to block a fixed price offer in time. On the other hand, those who have an offer of the Free Market at a fixed price activated for less than a year will not undergo any type of increase: however, they will have to take into account the expiration date and evaluate the convenience of the new contractual terms proposed by the supplier, adds the study.