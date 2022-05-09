Bills, how the 200 euro bonus will work: once the maid node has been solved, the family will not pay the check

The 200 euro bonus – intended for employees, self-employed and retired workers to cope with the recent and now unsustainable price increases, especially on gas and electricity bills – will not affect families who have hired home helps and carers. It is therefore a question of “particular” employers since, unlike the others, they do not act as withholding agents by withdrawing the personal income tax due each month. In short, ask families to anticipate i 200 euros it would have been too complicated, according to the Draghi government. The solution proposed so far could be to allow families to make a request to INPS similar to that envisaged for the disbursement of the Covid bonus in 2020. The provision on the bonus is expected in the Official Gazette in a few days. THE 200 euros they will also go to citizens’ income earners: first, however, the INPS will make appropriate checks. The reason? The bonus will not be credited to those who are pensioners, and therefore already receive the 200 eurosand to households that have a low-income worker who, in fact, will receive the money directly from the employer.

Bonus 200 euros, when it is paid out

There will be no problem, however, for retirees and for all other employees. In the first case, the social security institution will take care of it, in the vast majority of the INPS, which will recognize the additional sum with the installment to be paid at the beginning of July. For employees, on the other hand, i 200 euros they will come directly from the employer who will be able to compensate them in a very short time. The salaries concerned should be those of June, as Luca Cifoni writes today 9 May for The messenger. However, the mechanism for self-employed workers is not yet clear: an ad hoc fund has been provided for them. The sum could be attributed as part of the monthly VAT payments. But it is a hypothesis. In any case, it remains the requirement, for all, of the gods 35 thousand euros of annual income, calculated net of the income from the dwelling house and welfare benefits. They will be in addition 30 million to get help. Financial coverage? The above should be sufficient 6 billion euros deriving from the strengthening of the levy on extra profits.

