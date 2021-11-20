Bills, how to check if the electricity and gas bonus has been deducted

Also for 2021 it is possible to take advantage of the electricity and gas bonus. So let’s go into the details and see what there is to know about it.

Very often we don’t notice it, yet every time we use a device we are consuming energy. Starting from the television up to the heating, passing through the oven and the refrigerator, there are so many devices in our homes that inevitably end up determining the final cost of the bills of light and gas.

Precisely the latter turn out to be among the most expensive items in the family budget, with more and more people, unfortunately, who find it difficult to manage the various expenses. Hence the need for measures to support economically disadvantaged categories, such as electricity and gas bonus. Dwelling on the latter, there are still many doubts about it. So let’s go into the details and see what there is to know.

Bills, watch out for the electricity and gas bonus: how to check if it has been deducted and the amount

With the arrival of the cold months it is expected a worrying increase in bills, which will unfortunately lead many families to have to deal with a real sting. Being able to cope with the various expenses, especially in a period like the current one marked by the impact of Covid, it is increasingly complicated.

Precisely in this context, therefore, it is important to be able to take advantage of forms of help, such as the social bonus for electricity and gas. Unlike in previous years, we remind you, it is no longer necessary to submit a specific request. This discount in the bill, in fact, is automatically recognized, provided that the DSU, or the Single Substitute Declaration. The latter is necessary to obtain the ISEE.

The Isee value turns out to be one of the requirements to be able to access this bonus. To this end, in fact, it must be less than 8,265 euros. In the presence of families with at least four dependent children, however, the Isee value must not exceed 20 thousand euros. There is no ISEE limit, however, for those who are in serious health conditions and are forced to use life-saving electrical devices.

As regards the payment methods, the bonus is applied directly in the bill and for this reason many are wondering how to check if this discount has actually been applied and the relative amount. Well, in this case the answer is simple, just check the bill.

On the bill that arrives punctually in our homes, complete with the amount to be paid and the deadline to be respected, in fact, there is a table that summarizes the main items. If you are entitled to this discount, then, there will also be the “Social bonus” item and how much.