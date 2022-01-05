Bills in installments against expensive energy, half is paid in ten months. Here’s how it works

Dear-energy, for customers who can’t pay bills comes the installment payments. To partially calm the price hike of light And gas the government in the Budget law as soon as it was approved, it allocated 3.8 billion and provided for a fund of another billion to allow for the dilution of payments. Meanwhile, users try to search for offers on the free market that allow them to save. But, unless you have chosen a fixed price tariff before the wave of price increases, as also demonstrated by the investigations of the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment (Arera), at this moment it will be difficult to be able to cut the costs of the power.

The increases

New increases in electricity (+ 55%) and methane (+ 42%) for the first quarter of the year started on January 1st. A sting that without government intervention would have been even stronger. Price increases following those of July (+ 10% for electricity and + 15% for gas) and October (+ 30% and + 14%). The reference price of electricity is now 46.03 euro cents per kilowatt hour, including taxes. Just 12 months ago the price was less than half (20.06 cents). More in detail, the expenditure for energy is 35.49 euro cents (77.1% of the total bill) for supply costs, against 7.33 euro cents (36.5% of the total bill ) in the first quarter of 2021. The price increases for gas are even heavier. Methane now pays 137.32 euro cents per cubic meter, including taxes, about double the 70.66 cents of last year. Spending on natural gas, on the other hand, rises to 91.36 euro cents (equal to 66.54% of the total bill) for procurement and related activities, more than four times as much as 20.36 euro cents. (equal to 28.81% of the total bill) last year.

The measures launched by the executive then make it possible to keep spending on electricity and gas substantially unchanged for low-income families who receive the electricity and gas social bonuses. Aid to which the possibility of diluting invoice payments is now added for everyone. The resolution of the Arera, which acknowledges the provisions of the maneuver, provides for domestic customers who find themselves in arrears conditions, the possibility of paying in installments up to 10 months and without interest for the payments requested in the January-April period. The plan establishes the payment of half of the total amount in the first installment and the remaining 50% in installments of at least 50 euros spread over a period of up to ten months. “The sellers – explains the authority – are required to include in a reminder communication also the offer to the final customer of the possibility of paying in installments the amounts without the payment of interest to be paid by the final customer”. If the amount of each installment is less than 50 euros, the number of payments may be reduced. In all cases, however, the will of the end customer to adhere to the dilution must be expressly expressed. Finally, in the event that the user does not pay one or more installments, the seller can start the procedures to suspend the supply.

The portal

To help families save money, Arera has for some time put online a site (www.ilportaleofferte.it) that compares the prices of electricity and gas. On the basis of the latest monitoring published by the same authority, in the electricity sector in 2020 there were 58 cheaper proposals of the greater protection available, equal to only 4% of those available (approximately 1,400). The average of the maximum savings that could be obtained by choosing the lowest offer ranged between 29 and 109 euros per year (but the calculations were made before the surge in prices in recent months).

For gas, on the other hand, 64 better protection offers were available (just under 10% of the approximately one thousand existing ones) which allowed an average annual saving of between 115 and 169 euros. However, this is the conclusion reached by Arera, in the free market users “have on average paid higher procurement costs than those paid by customers in greater protection”. This, explains the authority, because often the tariffs “include additional services, elements of commercial differentiation and different price structures”. In short, on the free market by looking well you can save money, but in most cases you risk spending more.