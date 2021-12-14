“Bills in installments”: the government’s move against price increases

The government confirms its intention to implement a move to sterilize as much as possible the increases in electricity and natural gas starting from January 1st. In the Council of Ministers this afternoon the minister Daniele Franco confirmed that the executive’s amendment to the maneuver will allocate 3.8 billion against the costbills for the first quarter. Among the hypotheses on the table there is also that of arriving at an installment of the increases.

The news on bills

Specifically, according to what was reported by theAdnkronos, this is the summary of the division announced by the owner of the Economy and Finance: 1.8 billion will be allocated to the elimination of system charges up to 16.5 kWh of electricity; 600 million forVAT on gas at 5% for all; 500 million for the elimination of system charges on gas; 900 million for the cancellation of the increase for domestic customers with 8,264 thousand euros Isee or large or fragile families.

Furthermore, the government is discussing the possible installment payments bills, intended as a further tool to mitigate the effect of price increases on households and businesses. In essence, the intent would be to not count them in the next three months, but to “recover” them when the rates fall again. In this way we would also like to go against the needs of businesses, which are struggling due to heavy price increases.

Risk of stinging

Government intervention is considered urgent and necessary. Taking into account the current prices of electricity and gas, without an effective measure there is a risk of a rather heavy sting: in 2022 the expenditure for the electricity bill would rise to 918 euros per unit (with an increase of 135 euros per year) and that for gas even at 2,450 euros (with +1,092 euros per year). The total increase, in the event of constant prices throughout the year, would be 1,227 euros per year per family.

The issue of price increases, triggered by a surge in commodity prices at the time of the recovery, deserves due attention from the executive. Although experts predict that prices will begin to drop from the second quarter of the year and then drop dramatically in the second half of 2022, the government will still have to find a solution to mitigate the sting.