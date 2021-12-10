Bills, increases up to 400% in one year for gas and electricity: 10 tips to save

Milan, 10 December 2021 – Yesterday the Government increased the resources to meet the high bills by one billion (reaching a total of 3.8 billion). An intervention made necessary in the face of the increase in raw materials (with relative increase in inflation rates) generated in mid-2021 in conjunction with a recovery of the world economy fueled by the hope of an exit (for the moment partial) from Covid emergency.

L’increase of the prices, or inflation, is pushing central banks to reduce the extraordinary measures put in place to counter the negative effects of the pandemic on the economy.

The coin revenue of the past few months has helped unleash theincrease of prices of raw materials: higher consumption created a sudden increase in question that could not be prepared for, after the trend of demand for almost a decade raw material he had been descendant.

In market economies, the prices of goods and services can change at any time: some rise, others fall. Inflation occurs when there is a wide-ranging rise in price, which is not limited to single items of expenditure. This means that less goods and services can be bought today with one euro than in the past. In other words, inflation reduces the value of the currency over time.









The surge in international price increases continues:

today wholesale electricity for 2022 is listed 170 euros / MWh (euros per megawatt hour and gas € 0.64 / mc (64 euro cents per meter).

one year ago, at the end of 2020, electricity for the following year, i.e. 2021, was listed at 51 euros per megawatt hour and gas 16 cents per meter.

Translated into a nutshell, it means that companies that have to buy energy for the coming year spend 3-4 times more than a year ago. Increases which then inevitably translate into bills.

“The problem is determined by the first three months of 2022 in which we will have very high prices. Then from spring they will drop a little, however they will still remain at high levels (130 € / MWh for electricity and 50 c € / mc for gas) “explains an expert in the sector. Giovanni Perrone, managing director of Acel Energie.

The electricity and gas sales company – present in Monza, Como, Varese with the historic brand Enerxenia – disseminated through traditional media and social media specific advice to consume less, and consume better, electricity and gas. "A paradoxical choice, which seems to go against our interest: in reality it is part of our way of being in the area, alongside families and businesses, especially in such a delicate moment as the one from which we have not yet completely emerged linked to pandemic and influences in the exercise of activities "remarked Perrone.









There are simple free tricks and others that with a minimum initial expense can allow you to save on bills. Acelenergia has tried to synthesize them by dividing them by type of consumption.

First of all, starting from habits, recovering the good ones we had before comfort took over, perhaps having technology help us.

Turn off the light switch when you leave an environment it may seem like a advice from your grandmother, but in addition to never being superfluous, thanks to technology it can become very effective: in some environments such as the cellar or the attic – where you go less frequently and you stay in generally little time – it may be useful to install a time switch that turns off the light source after a few minutes, while in the garden (for those lucky enough to have it).

Automatic lights : you can use automatic lights that are activated thanks to motion sensors or, being an open space, use solar-powered lamps that are charged during the day and light up at night. In short, with small investments it is possible to reduce consumption in our home starting from artificial lighting which represents 10-15% of domestic energy costs.

Led lights: uAnother limited investment is the purchase of energy-saving light bulbs (such as LEDs) which consume much less energy. Traditional incandescent or halogen bulbs only 10-15% of the electricity consumed is made into light, the rest is transformed into heat.

In fact, these are small but still effective energy efficiency measures. Investing in low-consumption appliances is certainly not a small expense, but it still has an immediate return, already in the first bill.

The fridge , for example, it is by far the household appliance that consumes the most electricity because it is always running, but also the washing machine and dishwasher have a significant impact on consumption. The refrigerator cycle can also be optimized: opening and closing it continuously taking one ingredient at a time when cooking or inserting food that is still hot worsens its efficiency, while inserting food that is still frozen, in addition to ensuring a healthier and more correct defrosting, it helps to keep the temperature, which indeed we can even raise to 5 ° C. As with washing machines and dishwashers, refrigerators and freezers must also be kept fully loaded: once the food has warmed up, it is they themselves that help the engine to maintain the temperature.

New and well maintained appliances : whether you change them or not, there are still good rules for the use of household appliances, totally free which, being repeated over time, can lead to appreciable savings.

Washing machine and dishwasher they should always work at full load and keeping the filters clean significantly improves the efficiency of each wash cycle.

Oven and iron then, they are really "energy eaters due to their electrical resistance. The same advice applies to both: they must be cleaned and emptied respectively after each use because the residual fat in one and the limescale in the other worsen their efficiency.

Although companies propose new models that are less and less expensive in terms of energy consumption, the problem is that the use of devices continues to increase because new ones are continuously added:

Modem for wi-fi, decoder for pay-TV, amplifier for Hi-Fi , voice assistants and so on and so forth. Unfortunately, all these instruments consume energy even when they remain connected in stand-by to the electricity grid, generating the so-called “ghost loads”, which can also constitute the 75% of the total electricity consumption . Most households are estimated to have more than a dozen electronic devices, and unplugging any of them is virtually impossible.

A practical trick and inexpensive could be to group the devices with a multiple socket, even better if through a power strip with switch, in order to deactivate them collectively. By combining the PC, the monitor and the printer, it is possible to disconnect the entire smart working station with a single gesture when watching TV. As well as putting the TV, DVD player, pay-TV decoder, Hi-Fi system and video game console under a single command, it allows you to disconnect the entire entertainment system when you are at work. Savings at the end of the year are guaranteed.

Everything we have seen so far allows us to consume less, but there are two other ways to save on bill costs. The first is to produce some of the energy that is consumed. Ironically, even if I do not review my habits and do not take the precautions described above, I still have the possibility to reduce my environmental impact and my bill at the end of the year. As? Self-producing the energy I consume instead of buying it.

By installing a photovoltaic system on the roof of the house, the panels capture solar energy and transform it into electricity, allowing us to di produce up to 90% of the energy we consume and to resell it when we are not at home. For those who have the possibility, investing in a photovoltaic system is the best investment that can be made right now: on the one hand, the high energy costs that we would go to avoid raise my rate of return on the investment. On the other hand, the tax bonuses in force halve the cost of the investment itself. This combination of factors makes clean energy the best investment we can make: to date there are no such profitable forms of investment with such a low risk profile.

One last piece of advice, which will not make us consume "less", but "better" is to pay attention to your rate: if you have a contract with prices differentiated by time slot, postpone deferred consumption (eg dishwasher and washing machine) to evenings and weekends. Of course, the environment doesn't gain anything, but at least the wallet does.









(Free) Keep your oven, iron, washing machine and washing machine clean: food residues, dirt and limescale on the heating elements, surfaces and filters increase their consumption. (Free) Use fully loaded washing machine, dishwasher, fridge and freezer: whether it is a washing or a cooling cycle, its efficiency will be maximized. (Free) The refrigerator is the appliance that consumes the most because it always works: raise the temperature to 5 ° C, take all the ingredients for cooking at once, do not insert food that is still hot and instead insert the foods to be defrosted. (Free) Sand you have a contract with differentiated prices by time slot, it sends dishwashers and washing machines to evenings and weekends: the environment does not gain anything, but at least the wallet does. (Expense of some eruro) Groups the devices with a power strip with a switch of the same system (e.g. entertainment system, smart working station, etc.) and disconnect them when you are not using them (if you work you are not on TV and vice versa). (Spending a few euros) For home, buy low consumption light bulbs: in traditional light bulbs only 10-15% of the electricity consumed is turned into light, the rest is transformed into heat. (Expenditure of a few tens of euros) In the basement or attic, install a time switch that turns off the fonteluminosa after a few minutes. (Expenditure of a few tens of euros) In the garden, use automatic lights that are activated with motion sensors or solar-powered lamps that charge during the day and light up at night. (Spending a few hundred euros) Invest in low-consumption appliances: certainly not a small expense, but it has an immediate return on the first bill. (Spending a few thousand euros) If you have the opportunity install a photovoltaic system on the roof: with high energy prices and tax cuts it is the best investment you can make today (better than any BOT, BTP or share).