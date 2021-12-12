Bills, new sting in January with increases of up to 40%

The raw material price emergency is there for all to see: oil has almost doubled its price since the beginning of the year while natural gas has registered a 400% jump in one year. The Italian government is trying to run for cover to help families and businesses pay their increasingly high electricity and gas bills, allocating 3.8 billion euros to calm energy prices for the winter months.

This figure, however, may not be enough. On the table of the Minister of the Economy, Daniele Franco, a dossier on tariffs for the first quarter of 2022 appeared after the alarms launched in recent weeks by experts, industrialists and consumer associations on a new sting from January 2022. The goal would be that to reduce the planned increases by at least half, but at least another 3 billion euros are missing.

Bills increase: 800 euros more per family in the 1st quarter of 2022

By the end of 2021, the updates for the electricity and gas tariffs will be communicated, in force for the period January-March 2022, with increases estimated between 20 and 25% compared to the previous three months for electricity and between 35 and 40% for natural gas. It is about 800 euros more per family, Nomisma estimates (136 euros more per family for electricity, 679 euros for gas). These increases will be added to those already occurred in the third and fourth quarters of 2021, recording increases for the sixth consecutive quarter.

According to expert estimates we could see a truce only towards the second quarter of 2022, when the prices of raw materials will begin to decline and then accentuate the decline in the second part of 2022. Waiting for better times, another 3 billion euros are desperately sought. EUR. Among the various hypotheses in the field, the cancellation of VAT on bills while the League continues to press on a reduction in resources for citizenship income.