Bills, New Year’s blow: a thousand euros more. Executive towards new interventions

New sting on the way to electricity and gas bills. The careful analysis by the Energy Authority (Arera) has already estimated the extent of the increases starting from the first quarter of January 2022 to the extent of 55% for electricity and 41.8% for gas. An impact that could have repercussions not only on families but also on businesses with important repercussions on jobs. Without government interventions, the blow, for a typical family, would have been 65 and + 59.2% respectively, complete with general system burdens. In one year, the cost of electricity and gas, for a typical family, will amount to 2,383 euros, up by 944 euros compared to the equivalent 12 months of the previous year, warns Arera explaining that in terms of final effects, for the electricity bill the expenditure for the typical family in the rolling year (between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2022) will be around 823 euros, with an increase of around 334 euros / year. In the same period, the typical household’s expenditure for the gas bill will be around 1,560 euros, with a variation of around 610 euros / year. In total just under 1,000 euros.

As for families in difficulty, the social bonuses were confirmed. Furthermore, from the Budget Law, the 5% tax relief on gas VAT emerges for the next quarter. The Arera then specified that up to next March as many as 2.5 million families will be entitled, according to the ISEE, to around 600 euros: 200 euros for electricity (family with 3-4 members) and 400 euros for gas (typical family up to 4 components, with gas heating in climatic zone D). As for those who find themselves in a condition of arrears, bills will be paid in installments from January to April up to a term of 10 months and without interest.

However, the negative economic production consequence on jobs also seems inevitable: an assessment that has not escaped the study office of the CGIA of Mestre which in these hours has estimated at least 500 thousand employees in Italy in the energy-intensive sectors that, due to higher bill prices, they could temporarily stay at home in the first six months of 2022. In fact, in the coming months, with annual changes in tariffs that in some sectors risk reaching + 250%, many Made in Italy companies will suffer more than others: glass, paper, ceramic, cement, plastic, brick production, heavy mechanics, food and chemical sectors could be forced to stop production due to fixed costs. “As we know – comment from the CGIA – the reasons behind the surge in prices are many even if two have deeply affected the price increases: the purchase of CO2 emission quotas (whose price has quadrupled in recent months), and the unsuccessful natural gas procurement policy which has shown many limits ». But from the Venetian association together with the warning also comes a piece of advice: another 6 billion would be needed to mitigate the increases, with the hope that the peak of costs can be exhausted by the first part of 2022. According to the Cgia research office, in fact , the government should increase the measures already taken with the 2022 Budget law, making one billion euros a month available to businesses until next June. A reassurance that collects the support of the Minister for Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti: «The maneuver intervenes with a package of measures strongly desired to counter the rise in bills. Measures that will be further strengthened by the Government which considers it a priority to support our industrial realities and families in a very delicate moment ».