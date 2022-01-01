Bills, New Year’s Eve: electricity + 55%, gas + 41.8%

Listen to the audio version of the article

Here is the ferocious rise in prices. From Saturday 1 January for the next three months, electricity bills will cost 55% more and gas bills 41.8% more. These are the increases decided by the Arera energy authority in the usual quarterly update that adjusts the trend in energy tariffs to costs. A very strong increase, of course, but the increase would have been much worse if the Government had not intervened with various mitigations: once again the general charges that make the bill heavier were eliminated, VAT for gas was reduced for 35 million domestic and micro-enterprise customers. For families in difficulty, the discounts on social bonuses have been increased and the possibility of paying in installments is given.

It is the effect of the new extraordinary records of the rise in the prices of wholesale energy products (almost doubled in the spot markets of natural gas and electricity in the period September-December 2021) and of the CO2 emission permits, which would have led to a 65% increase in the electricity bill and 59.2% in the gas bill.

The Arera authority confirmed the transitional cancellation of the general system charges in the bill and enhanced the social bonus for families in difficulty, based on the provisions of the Budget Law 2022, with which the Government – in addition to reducing VAT on gas at 5% for the quarter – allocated the resources necessary for the interventions, thereby making it possible to lighten the impact on 29 million households and 6 million micro-enterprises.

Despite the interventions, the increase for the typical household under the protected market regime will in any case be + 55% for the electricity bill and + 41.8% for the gas bill for the first quarter of 2022.

Softer bills

For 2.5 million households entitled, on the basis of the Isee, to social bonuses for electricity and for 1.4 million benefiting from the gas bonus, the tariff increases were substantially offset: the amounts defined for the next quarter, thanks to the resources made available by the Budget law, they allow families in difficult conditions to protect themselves from the increase. In fact, the Authority has enhanced the bonuses which, for the first quarter of 2022 alone, will support families in difficulty with around 600 euros: 200 euros for electricity (family with 3-4 members) and 400 euros for gas ( family up to 4 members, with gas heating in climatic zone D) .As required by the Budget Law, Arera has defined, for domestic customers who find themselves in arrears, the methods for paying in installments of electricity bills and gas issued from January to April 2022, for a maximum period of 10 months and without interest. A fund of 1 billion euros is envisaged for the installment system, with an advance mechanism for the electricity supply chain to be implemented with the CSEA, the Cassa per i Servizi Energetici e Ambientali.