Bills, one more year to stay with the rates of the protected market – Corriere.it

The complete and obligatory transition for all to the free energy market has been postponed for the umpteenth time. The end of the higher protection regime, initially scheduled for 31 December 2017 and then with various postponements (from January 2018 to July 2020 and later to January 2022) to January 2023, was moved again through an amendment signed by the M5S group leader in the Chamber, Davide Crippa, reformulated during the examination in the Budget Committee and then approved. The expiry of the enhanced protection service scheduled for 31 December 2022, with the obligatory transition to the free market from 1 January 2023, gives way to a transitional regime (which still remains to be defined in detail, ed) in which domestic customers will be able to remain in the protected energy market until January 1, 2024. “Even if we do not yet know the details of the transitional regime – commented Vignola, head of the energy sector ofNational Consumers Union who hailed the postponement as a victory for consumers – it is evident that the protected cannot be eliminated in these conditions, with a few large operators controlling the market, without a register of suppliers, with a myriad of companies unable to offer the service, without knowing what will become of the sleeping customers. Now, however, given the record increases that are occurring, even in the protected market, things must change ».

Protected market and free market But what does it mean to be under the highest protection regime? And is it affordable compared to the boom in gas prices that are driving up bills? The main difference between the protected market and the free market is that the tariffs of the protected market are fixed quarterly by an authority, Arera, which also updates them on the basis of the price of raw materials, while those of the free market are established by the supplier companies, which are hundreds in Italy and are in competition with each other. The customer can choose the offer that suits him and obtain rates blocked for 12 or 24 months and therefore know that in this time horizon he will not suffer any increase in the bill.



The price increases of electricity and gas The electricity and gas bills of the protected market are those most affected by the increases that began at the end of September, when there was an increase in electricity up to 29.8% and gas equal to 14.4%. The boom in gas prices (which rose from 20 to 130 euros per kilowatt hour on the European reference market between January and December of this year) forced the government to resort to buffer measures to avoid the explosion of bills. According to a survey conducted by SOStariffe.it, the increases in the best offers on the free market were minimal when compared with those that instead marked the protected market.

Gas price and free market But what happens to those who decide to switch to the free market now, at a time when gas prices are very high? According to sector operators, it is still possible to have one fixed rate no higher than today’s protected tariffs as the price of gas is expected to drop starting from the second half of 2022 and therefore a two-year period also includes a drop in the cost of raw materials. Speaking on expensive energy, on 15 December Prime Minister Mario Draghi in his communications to the Chamber and Senate before the European Council highlighted that “the increase in the cost of energy is mainly due to economic causes, such as the global economic recovery and bottlenecks in procurement. These transitory factors should be at least partially overcome in the course of 2022 ».

Companies and cost sharing To combat the weight of the increase in gas and electricity costs, a total of “eight billion in six months, an unprecedented intervention”, underlined Draghi in his communications to the Chamber and Senate, clarifying that “these allocations cannot go on indefinitely “and warning that it is” difficult not to call the sharing of common costs who has accrued these profits “. In the words of the Minister of Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani “the large energy companies will have to lend a hand”.

