Bills, possible shock price increases, gas + 50% in January, electricity + 17% – Economy

Without government intervention, gas bills will increase by 50% on January 1, electricity bills by at least 17%, but maybe 25%. This is the prediction that Davide Tabarelli, president of Nomisma Energia, made with ANSA.

“The gas tariffs are decided every quarter by the Arera, on the basis of international prices – explains Tabarelli -. But these, after having remained quiet for ten years, in the middle of 2021 they went crazy, and are now out of control. In the October quarter. -December 21, the Arera tariff is 0.95 euros per cubic meter. But given the trend of international markets, without state intervention to calm down, in the quarter January-March 22 it will reach 1.40 euros “. The same goes for the electricity bill, which directly depends on the price of methane, given that a large part of the electricity is produced by gas plants. “GME, manager of the energy markets, sets the tariff on the basis of international prices – explains Tabarelli -. As of October 1st, we had an incredible 30% increase, when usually the increases were 1%. Today on the spot markets electricity costs from 250 euros per megawatt hour to almost 300 (in the past it seemed like a lot when it cost 40-50 euros). Without a state intervention, the increase in the electricity bill on January 1 would be from 17 to 25% “. In this situation, according to the expert,” the two or three billion that will be allocated to maneuver to calm the bills are little thing “. The causes of expensive gas for Tabarelli are manifold: “The first is that storage is low, because Russia delivers less gas to Europe. Partly because it wants to push on the North Stream pipeline (which will open in March), partly because it has transport problems, as its network is very old. Then there was the recovery of production after the pandemic; China has increased the demand for gas to get out of coal; energy companies invest more in renewables and less in fossils, but the demand for gas does not decrease; wind and hydroelectric power in some countries have reduced production due to weather conditions. “Finally, according to the expert,” the markets are in the hands of speculation, and politicians do not know what to turn to. “Tabarelli recalls that” those who have made long-term purchase contracts, today the gas pays 35 cents per cubic meter “

The same concern for the first quarter of 2022 is shared by Consumerism. The increases will be added to those already taken in 2021 and could continue bringing the spending by the “typical” family for electricity and gas bills to reach the record of 3,368 euros per year, with an increase of +1,227 euros compared to the expenditure incurred in the last year. This is Consumerism’s calculation, according to which the government should find “at least 10 billion euros useful for countering increases and speculations on the international energy markets, and avoiding the maxi-sting that is about to hit consumers”.